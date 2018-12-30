The Royal Family is looking back at their favorite moments of the year.

Kensington Palace shared a touching three-minute compilation video of some of Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's most memorable moments of 2018, just in time for the New Year.

The footage, which was posted to Twitter Saturday, highlights various life events and Royal appearances from each month, including the April birth of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s third child, Prince Louis, to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in May.

"Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019!," Kensington Palace tweeted.

Related: 2018's biggest royal moments: Weddings, babies and birthdays top the calendar

Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles were also included in the video.

Related: Duchess Meghan tells well-wisher royal baby is 'nearly' here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Royal Family reveals their favorite moments of 2018: 'Thank you to everyone'