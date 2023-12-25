Royal family at Sandringham live: Charles joins William and Kate for church service ahead of King’s Speech

The King and Queen are to celebrate Christmas Day alongside other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The King and Queen waved to well-wishers while attending a Christmas Eve service at the church on Sunday.

Royal Christmases traditionally feature the greeting of people outside the church, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

Sandringham House has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs for more than 160 years, and now belongs to the King.

Charles’s second Christmas message will be broadcast at 3pm and was recorded in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace which leads on to the royal residence’s iconic balcony.

The room is decorated with a living Christmas tree which will be replanted after the broadcast.

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

Sarah Ferguson wears festive colours for church service at Sandringham

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, was also in attendance at St Magdalene church for Christmas mass.

Duke of Edinburgh and Duchess of Edinburgh join King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh was joined by his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in Sandringham, Norfolk.

King Charles and Camilla attending church service on Christmas day

King Charles and Queen Camilla joined their family in attending a church service on Christmas day.

The service took place at St Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

King Charles’ speech will be broadcast at 3pm today and is expected to feature “green” themes.

In pictures: Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis join Christmas service

British Royal family attend service at St Magdalene Church

Prince William and Princess Kate were joined by their children George, Charlotte and Louis for a church service at St Magdalene in Sandringham Norfolk.

It marks the first time the Royals have spent Christmas in Sandringham since 2019.

Princess Kate attends Christmas day church service

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, attended the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

She was joined by her children and husband Prince William.

King Charles’ ‘Green Speech’ Christmas address will feature living tree which will be replanted

The King’s Speech is set to air at 3pm today and will feature a living Christmas tree as a backdrop for the first time.

King Charles III, a long-term green campaigner, will make sustainability a key point in his annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth on Christmas Day in what will be a departure from last year.

To drive home this message, his living Christmas tree will be replanted after the broadcast.

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations, including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

Charles’s speech this year has been dubbed ‘The Green Speech' (PA)

What does the royal family eat at Christmas?

Kaleigh Werner reports:

When it comes to the British royal family, they’ve been known to keep their Christmas meals consistent and always abide by long-standing traditions - with a selection of meat and classic side dishes.

Eggs, mushrooms, kipper, grilled kidneys, and bacon are on the menu for the men, while the women munch on “a light breakfast of sliced fruit, half a grapefruit, toast and coffee” independently.

Lunch consists of a typical feast: roast turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry, multiple bread sauces, and Christmas pudding.

Video: Prince Louis steals show in adorable moment at Princess of Wales Christmas carol service

How Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas this year

Despite murmurings of a possible reconciliation at Sandringham, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royal family for their annual Christmas celebrations in Norfolk after all.

The late Queen Elizabeth II hosted every Christmas at the royal estate since 1998, with her son King Charles III expected to continue the same tradition in his first official year as monarch since the coronation in May.

Last month, it was reported the couple would not turn down an invite to spend Christmas at Sandringham if they were asked, amid rumours that a reunion between Harry and Charles could be on the horizon.

King Charles’ address dubbed ‘Green Speech’ will feature living tree which will be replanted

The King’s speech is set to take place at 3pm today and will feature a living Christmas tree, which will mark the first time he has used one as part of his backdrop.

He recently delivered a speech at the Cop28 UN Climate Change Conference in which he stressed the urgency of tackling the climate crisis.

“In your hands is an unmissable opportunity to keep our common hope alive,” he added. “I can only urge you to meet it with ambition, imagination, and a true sense of the emergency we face.”

To drive home this message, his living Christmas tree will be replanted after the broadcast.

From its branches hang natural and sustainable decorations, including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, glass baubles, pine cones and paper.

Charles’s speech this year has been dubbed ‘The Green Speech' (PA)

In pictures: Well-wishers wait to greet royal family

Well-wishers wait to greet the members of the royal family attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Princess Kate holds annual star-studded carol service

Kate Middleton held her annual carol service at Westminster Abbey which was broadcast to the public on Christmas Eve.

As part of the royal’s Shaping Us campaign it showcased ‘the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives’.

In a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said:

“From parents and carers, early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers - thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest mnembers of our communities feel safe, valued and loved.

“This is not not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future.”

The service was recorded on 8 December and was made public on Sunday.

This year’s Carol Service at Westminster Abbey was all about #ShapingUs and thanking those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years. pic.twitter.com/REflfQFC32 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2023

New photograph of royal children from Christmas card shoot

A new photo of the royal children has been released.

The black and white picture taken by Josh Shinner is in the same style of Prince William and Princess Kate’s Christmas card and features their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple posted it on X with the caption: “Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C”

The candid snap was taken as part of their annual Christmas card shoot (Josh Shinner/Kensington Palace/PA Wire)

What traditions does the royal family have for Christmas?

This Christmas marks the second year the royals will be ringing in the jolly holiday without the late Queen Elizabeth II. Since her passing in September 2022, King Charles III has taken over many beloved traditions once spearheaded by the Queen.

The royal family typically leaves Buckingham Palace just before Christmas and heads to Sandringham House, the late Queen’s country estate in Norfolk.

There, they attend a Christmas Day church service a short distance from Sandringham House, at St Mary Magdalene Church. It’s believed that the Queen normally remained at Sandringham after Christmas, until the anniversary of the passing of her father - King George VI - on 6 February.

The former monarch died when he was 56 years old at the royal estate when the Queen was just 25 years old, though she was on a royal tour in Kenya at the time.

King Charles to use Christmas Day address to deliver powerful environmental message

Maryam Zakir-Hussain and Tara Cobham report:

The King is set to deliver a powerful message about the environment to the millions of viewers tuning in to the second Christmas broadcast of his reign.

King Charles III, a long-term green campaigner, will make sustainability a key point in his annual festive address to the nation and Commonwealth on Christmas Day in what will be a departure from last year.

To attempt to highlight this, he will speak from a Buckingham Palace room decorated with a living Christmas tree, marking the first time a living tree has been used as part of his backdrop.

Royals arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Mass

The Royal Family have arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church for Christmas Mass.

The family are expected to gather at Sandringham later to celebrate Christmas day.

This year’s gathering at Sandringham is the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019.

