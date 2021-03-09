Royal family says Prince Harry, Meghan racism charges 'concerning' and will be addressed privately

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that allegations of racism made earlier this week by Prince Harry and Meghan were “concerning" and would be addressed privately by the royal family.

