Royal family says Prince Harry, Meghan racism charges 'concerning' and will be addressed privately

Before Kelly Clarkson became the superstar she is today, the singer, who has been a coach on The Voice for the last five seasons, gained fame when she won the inaugural season of American Idol. However, while Kelly has vaguely referenced her previous talent show experience in the past in an attempt to recruit a team member, the words "American" and "Idol" have never been spoken on The Voice, since the two shows have been in a head-to-head battle for the top ratings spot since the Voice's debut in 2011. Following Tuesday's blind auditions, the Idol-less spoken record remains the same, but after mentioning her singing competition show past twice – once when she told 17-year-old contestant Gihanna Zoe, "I've obviously navigated a singing competition myself before as well. So I do think there is some strategy to it. I feel like we'd be good fit together," and another time when she told a contestant to pick someone that's won a vocal competition," – fellow coach Blake Shelton pushed the limits, when he made a little jab exclaiming, "That show was canceled," after host Carson Daly stated, "She’s won a show just like this. Arguably she knows more about this than any of you!" The moment was very amusing, but Kelly's argument seemed to work because, in the end, Gihanna Zoe chose Team Kelly, which Kelly was thrilled about.