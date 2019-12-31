The royal family shares year-in-review videos, including new photo of Archie originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

This past year was a big one for the royal family, and today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on 2019 by posting "Year in Review" videos to Instagram.

While most of the footage was from charitable events the princes and duchesses attended over the year, Harry and Meghan capped off their video with a new photo of Prince Harry cuddling seven-month-old Archie.

It is unclear when or where the photo was taken, but it could be from the family's holiday trip to Canada, as they are wearing winter clothing.

"Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex captioned their video. "We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

"To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!," Prince William and Kate shared in their Instagram post.

(MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte join Prince William, Duchess Kate at Christmas service)

Though we're still hours away from 2020, Prince William, 37, kicked off New Year's Eve by looking ahead to the future. On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge unveiled a new initiative called the Earthshot Prize, which will be awarded to five winners each year over the next decade. The hope is for "Earth’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest environmental problems," the palace said in a statement. Meanwhile, Kate, also 37, has seemingly turned her attention to maternal health. Last week she wrote a letter honoring the work of midwives. She noted in her tribute that 2020 will be named International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are enjoying time off at the moment, having spent the holidays in Canada with the duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, and their son. This past year was a busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed Archie in May, and in September, took him on a royal tour to Africa.