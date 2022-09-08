Royal family tree: How the line of succession changes now Charles is King

Royal Family - Ranald Mackechnie/PA

As King Charles III assumes the throne, the Royal family’s line of succession takes its first leap forward in seven decades.

Just as a young Princess Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952, so her eldest son now takes the crown, inheriting the titles and lands.

It is a role for which he has waited his entire life.

But at 72, and the longest serving heir apparent, he will be the oldest person to be crowned in British history. As such, his reign will be relatively short.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was Britain’s longest reigning monarch, steering the country through a period of remarkable change, while retaining the nation’s deep affection.

As the child of a royal “spare”, the late sovereign was thought unlikely to reign. But when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in favour of her father in 1936, she became heir to the throne at the age of 11 and Queen at 25.

Her death at the age of 96 ushers in a new era in which King Charles will seek to bring his own vision to the role, while simultaneously harnessing her popularity and support.

Prince William, now heir to the throne, and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, will take on increasingly public roles as they help His Majesty steer the monarchy into a new age.

The institution has changed dramatically in recent years, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ relocation abroad and the Duke of York’s effective retirement from public life.

Yet both Dukes retain their places in the line of succession, which can only be amended by an Act of Parliament.

The legislation was last amended in 2013 in order to abolish discriminatory male bias for babies born after October 28 2011 and create gender equality.

Historically, Princess Charlotte would have lost her spot to her younger brother, but the changes ensured this would not happen.

A plethora of royal births in recent years nudged senior royals a rung down the ladder, but the Queen’s death now sees them all move up a step.

Prince Harry now sits in fifth place, with his first child Archie in sixth and his new daughter Lilibet in seventh. Prince Andrew, meanwhile, is now eighth in line.

According to the new legislation, the first six people in the line of succession must obtain the monarch’s permission to marry. Previously, under a law dating back to 1772, all descendants of George II had to seek permission.

The Act also ended the provisions by which those who marry Roman Catholics are disqualified from the line of succession.

The line of succession

King Charles has now assumed the throne, becoming King of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms.

But what will happen when he dies and who will replace him?

Here is the new line of succession following the Queen’s death:

1. The Duke of Cambridge

As the eldest son of the heir, Prince William will one day succeed his father as king. At the age of 40, he may have 30 or so years to wait, if his father enjoys the longevity of other members of the Royal family.

2. Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first-born son, nine, will one day be King George VII, meaning that anyone alive today is unlikely to see another Queen on the throne in their lifetime.

3. Princess Charlotte

Prince George’s seven-year-old sister is the “spare to the heir” and will face the same problems as Prince Harry and the Duke of York in trying to find the right role for herself during a lifetime constrained by a Royal title. She would only become Queen if Prince George predeceased her without having any living children.

Changes in the laws of succession in 2013 mean the sex of the baby will be irrelevant to his or her place in the succession. Princess Charlotte is the first Royal princess to be born within the direct line of succession since the Princess Royal in 1950, and is likely to one day inherit the title, which is traditionally given to the oldest daughter of the monarch.

4. Prince Louis

The birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child changed the line of succession again. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s four-year-old brother is now fourth in line to the throne.

5. The Duke of Sussex

The all-action Prince Harry, 37, spent most of his life being the third in line to the throne, behind his father and brother, before being bumped down following the births of his nephews and niece. His first-born child, Archie, became seventh in line to the throne in 2019 and now shuffles up to sixth place.

6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan’s three-year-old Archie is sixth in line to the throne.

7. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan’s second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, became the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild when she was born in June last year and was the first to be born abroad.

Meghan’s pregnancy prevented her from travelling to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021.

8. The Duke of York

Once second in line to the throne, Prince Andrew, 62, is now so far down the list that he is no longer part of the “core” Royal family.

He was forced to step back from public duties following his Newsnight interview about his relationship with the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in November 2019. He also agreed to hand back his military affiliations and Royal patronages, and no longer use his HRH title in January 2022 after his attempts to have his sexual assault case thrown out failed.

9. Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice struggled with the problem of how to combine a Royal title with a need to find work. After quitting her £20,000-a-year job with Sony Entertainment Pictures in 2014, she treated herself to four holidays in the space of a little over a month.

However, the 34-year-old, who was the first member of the Royal family to run a marathon in 2010, graduated in history and the history of ideas at Goldsmiths College, London, and has been vice president of partnerships and strategy at the business tech company Afiniti since 2016.

As well as continuing with charity work, she married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, in September last year.

10. Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

The little girl is Princess Beatrice’s first child, although Mr Mapelli Mozzi has a young son, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, from a previous marriage.

Sienna was born 11th in line to the throne - moving the rest of the family, including Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie, one rung down - but has now moved into 10th place.

11. Princess Eugenie

The Duke of York’s younger daughter, 32, studied history of art at Newcastle University and is a director at the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

Princess Eugenie married drinks executive Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

12. August Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie gave birth to her first child on February 9 2021 at the private Portland Hospital in Central London, with her husband at her side.

Her son, August, was the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild and the Duke and Duchess of York’s first grandchild.

13. The Earl of Wessex

Having failed to complete his Royal Marines commando training, Prince Edward, 57, became a case study in the pitfalls of trying to earn a living when your mother is the Queen.

He organised the cringe-making Grand Knockout Tournament (better known as It’s a Royal Knockout) in 1987, then carried on with his TV production career, but incurred the fury of his brother the Prince of Wales when a camera crew employed by him unwittingly broke the terms of an agreement to leave Prince William alone during his time at university. He is now a full-time working Royal.

14. James, Viscount Severn

The recent births of his cousins’ children - August, Lilibet and Sienna - nudged Prince Edward’s 14-year-old son Viscount Severn into 15th position in the line of succession, and he now moves up to 14th place.

15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Edward’s eldest child, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, 18, is now 15th in line to the throne.

16. The Princess Royal

Because the 2011 law change on the succession did not apply retrospectively, the Princess Royal, 72, remains behind her three brothers in the line of succession despite being the Queen’s second-born child.

Often described as the hardest-working member of the Royal family, she carries out hundreds of official engagements each year without receiving much coverage in the national media.

Recent births mean the Princess’s son, Peter Phillips, 44, will be 17th in line, with his daughters Savannah and Isla in 18th and 19th place.

The princess’s daughter Zara Tindall, 41, is now 20th in line; her eight-year-old daughter Mia is 21st, her second daughter Lena, four, is 22nd and her son Lucas, one, is 23rd.