Royal flush: Police bust illegal gambling operation at Gwinnett County bar
Police raided a Gwinnett County bar that was suspected of being the site of illegal gambling.
Gwinnett County officials conducted a search warrant on Sept.11 at the Royal Flush Bar and Grill on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
During the raid, police said they found more than $50,000 in cash, along with gambling-related paraphernalia and other evidence.
Authorities issued arrest warrants for the three owners of the business, Michael Kim, 56, of Duluth, Ingram Boykins, 52, of Lawrenceville, and Robert Utes, 56, of Jefferson. Officials said they are currently wanted.
Gwinnett Police arrested the following for illegal gambling, including five employees and 13 customers:
Jennia Washington Hicks, 42, of Atlanta – Commercial Gambling
Almena Denise Mccall, 47, of Forest Park – Commercial Gambling
Joseph Flauta, 58, of Lawrenceville – Commercial Gambling
Victoria Sue Um, 38, of Buford – Commercial Gambling
Lamech Thomas, 21, of Jonesboro – Commercial Gambling
James Walter Leverette, 45, of Atlanta
Barrington Ricardo Anderson, 41, of Columbia, SC
Robert Alexander Hill, 44, of Lagrange
John Psomiadis, 66, of Atlanta
Duc Thanh Le, 25, of Norcross
Ayotunde Olufemi Dennis, 38, of Atlanta
Ramsey Poyner Jones, 54, of Chamblee
Vincent Mitchell Viani, 39, of Yantic, CT
Yongrui Liu, 36, of West Covina, CA
Hyungi Lee, 34, of Duluth
Anthony Eli Brown, 55, of Dacula
Ho Son, 49, of Acworth
Gao Jie Guangie, 52, Duluth
Anyone with information regarding this case or who knows the whereabouts of Kim, Boykins and Utes is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online.
