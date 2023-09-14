Royal Furniture employee ambushed, robbed of $10K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery outside a Royal Furniture store in East Memphis last month.

They said an employee was leaving the business on August 24 to make a bank deposit when a man armed with a silver and black handgun attacked him and took a bag containing $10,000.

In the video released Wednesday, the suspect walks behind several cars until he gets near the victim. Once there, he throws the victim to the ground, grabs the black bag, and jumps into a black Nissan sedan.

Police said a co-worker of the victim saw what happened and attempted to follow the Nissan northbound on White Station Road but lost the vehicle when the suspect ran a red light.

Investigators said the Nissan had dark-tinted windows and a sunroof.

If you have any information that can help police find the suspect or know anything about the robbery, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

