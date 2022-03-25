Is Royal Gold, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RGLD) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Royal Gold's (NASDAQ:RGLD) stock increased significantly by 35% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Royal Gold's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Royal Gold is:

11% = US$278m ÷ US$2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Royal Gold's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Royal Gold seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 23%, we aren't very excited. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 42% net income growth reported by Royal Gold over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Royal Gold's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 23%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Royal Gold's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Royal Gold Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Royal Gold's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 33%, meaning the company retains 67% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Royal Gold is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Royal Gold has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 36% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Royal Gold's future ROE will drop to 7.0% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Royal Gold's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

