Royal hairbrush firm lost £1.6 million to scammers in 20 minutes

Kent Brushes suffered at the hands of scammers to the tune of £1.6 million

A firm that supplies hairbrushes to the Royal Family lost £1.6 million to fraudsters who carried out multiple transactions in under 20 minutes.

Kent Brushes, which has supplied brushes to Royal households for nine consecutive Sovereign reigns, lost the money in early July after thieves gained access to the company account.

The financial controller of the Hertfordshire-based company was targeted in an authorised push payment (APP) scam. This is where a victim is tricked into marking large bank transfers into an account posing as legitimate payees.

In this case, the fraudsters tricked the financial controller into thinking the firm’s money was at risk in order to gain access to the account.

Within 20 minutes, Kent Brushes, established in 1777, had lost £1.6 million in dozens of fraudulent transactions made to the scammers.

‘The bank doesn’t care’

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Money Box, Kent Brushes CEO Steve Wright spoke of his outrage at the “appalling” way the case had been handled by both the police and the bank.

“It’s been handled appallingly. The response from the bank – they don’t care. The response from Action Fraud... well there hasn’t been one,” says Mr Wright.

“And if that’s how we’re treated, losing £1.6 million, the many other victims in vulnerable positions I can only imagine how they must feel as well. It’s not right, this is a serious crime.”

Mr Wright contacted Hertfordshire Police, who redirected him to Action Fraud – the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime run by the City of London Police.

In August, only a month after the money was stolen, Action Fraud told Mr Wright that they had closed the case. However, following a BBC investigation, it admitted to recording the details of the crime incorrectly and has apologised saying it has “put place measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

With a turnover of around £11 million, Kent Brushes was not eligible for the same financial protections individuals have such as the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Contingent Reimbursement Model code.

The business has received no refund from the bank and there have been no arrests or further investigation.

Mr Wright’s interview comes as the Payment System Regulator announced significant changes to its policy when handling APP fraud. The changes will enforce a mandatory reimbursement regime for APP fraud and is proposed for implementation by April 2, 2024.

Kent Brushes has held a Royal Warrant since 1837 when Queen Victoria came to the throne.

