Royal High student arrested

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 28—ROYAL CITY — A Royal High School student has been arrested in connection with a drug investigation, according to a statement from the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said investigators with Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested a 17-year-old Royal High School student after a search warrant was issued for a home in the 8300 block of Road D.4 SE near Royal City on Monday. The warrant was issued as the result of a months-long investigation which was initiated by the Royal City Police on suspicion a student was selling drugs at the high school.

The student, who was not named, was arrested as he was leaving his home, the statement said. A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded a small bag of white powder suspected of being cocaine as well as MDMA and a scale, the statement said.

The GCS said the investigation continues. The student has been charged with possession of both cocaine and MDMA with an intent to distribute, the statement said.

