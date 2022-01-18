Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells ...

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Autodesk Inc, The Timken Co, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Snowflake Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 634 stocks with a total value of $25.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TKR, CTRE, STOR, RIVN, PATH, KAI, WMS, KD, ONL,

Added Positions: NVDA, MELI, PGR, ADSK, TT, TSM, DRE, ADBE, STLD, TXN, PYPL, MRNA, CNP, KB, RS, IQV, A, INTU, PEG, UNH, WAB, APD, CSX, DUK, NUE, WMT, TEL, VMW, APTV, BLL, CTRA, CE, CRL, DVN, LLY, HDB, HAL, ODFL, PCAR, O, TECH, BX, BLD, BKR, MDB, NIO, PLD, AKAM, AVY, BXP, CMS, CHKP, CINF, COO, DISCA, EOG, FMC, FNF, GPN, HST, MTCH, IFF, K, KIM, BBWI, LMT, MLM, MRVL, MBT, NEM, NI, TTWO, TDY, TYL, VRSN, WLK, WYNN, TDG, JAZZ, MASI, AWK, AGNC, LEA, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, YNDX, EPAM, VOYA, AAL, ZEN, CTLT, CZR, HUBS, HPE, HCM, IR, ROKU, LYFT, DDOG, LI, XPEV, U, GXO, SLVM,

Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, CRM, MU, XOM, JPM, NOC, SNOW, HCA, PINS, GS, HD, JLL, KMI, FB, JNJ, PG, SNPS, WM, AGR, ANSS, COST, FCX, PPL, PEP, UNP, CDW, GOOG, BZUN, AMT, AMAT, TFC, BAC, BLK, CSCO, DTE, HON, IDXX, NFLX, LIN, SYK, USB, VZ, ANTM, PM, ABBV, AGCO, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, MO, AME, AMGN, ADI, AZO, ADP, BDX, BIIB, BA, BSX, BMY, CVS, CASY, FIS, CVX, CME, CHD, CI, C, CSGP, KO, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, COP, CPRT, DHR, ETR, EQIX, EL, NEE, FDS, FITB, F, GE, GILD, HIG, HSY, IDA, INFY, INTC, SJM, J, KLAC, LOW, MGEE, SPGI, MRK, MTD, MS, NYT, NKE, ES, ORLY, OGE, OXY, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, RPM, WRK, SIRI, SBUX, STT, SYY, TJX, TGT, TSN, UPS, WRB, DIS, WFC, WMB, BRK.A, MA, LDOS, ALGT, ULTA, AVGO, CHTR, PRI, TSLA, NXPI, HII, FIVE, HLT, KHC, TTD, UBER, MMM, JOBS, ABMD, ALB, ALGN, Y, ALNY, HES, AXP, AMP, APH, AON, AJG, ATO, BBD, BK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BMRN, CHRW, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CCU, ED, BAP, DHI, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DD, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENIA, EFX, RE, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, FDX, FE, FLEX, IT, GNTX, GPC, ASR, LHX, HEI, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, INCY, IRM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KMB, LRCX, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, MTB, MGM, MKL, MAR, MCK, MHK, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NSC, OMC, PCG, PKI, PLUG, PHM, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RNR, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, XPO, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SNA, NLOK, TROW, TFX, TER, TXT, TSCO, TRMB, UAL, URI, MTN, VRTX, VMC, WAT, WDC, WY, WHR, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, LEN.B, EDU, WU, LBTYK, IPGP, BR, PODD, DFS, LULU, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, FRC, FLT, MPC, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, NOW, WDAY, NWS, NWSA, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, ALLY, SC, PAYC, ANET, CFG, W, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, SQ, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, ZTO, CVNA, SPOT, DOCU, EQH, FTCH, FOXA, FOX, DOW, ZM, CARR, DKNG, ASAI,

Sold Out: GLOB, KSU, JXN, SCCO, VER, VMEO, DTM, CBD, DAL,

Story continues





For the details of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+london+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,137,241 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,310,461 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 291,649 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 332,232 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,037,053 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.03%

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 315,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 543,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 332,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)





Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,037,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 70.28%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,570,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $253.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 564,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 190.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 407,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Sold Out: (KSU)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: (VER)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)



Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.





Here is the complete portfolio of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:



1. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks



2. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and



3. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks



4. Stocks that ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

