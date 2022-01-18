Royal London Asset Management Ltd Buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Sells ...

insider
·9 min read

United Kingdom, X0, based Investment company Royal London Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, Progressive Corp, Autodesk Inc, The Timken Co, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Snowflake Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 634 stocks with a total value of $25.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: TKR, CTRE, STOR, RIVN, PATH, KAI, WMS, KD, ONL,

  • Added Positions: NVDA, MELI, PGR, ADSK, TT, TSM, DRE, ADBE, STLD, TXN, PYPL, MRNA, CNP, KB, RS, IQV, A, INTU, PEG, UNH, WAB, APD, CSX, DUK, NUE, WMT, TEL, VMW, APTV, BLL, CTRA, CE, CRL, DVN, LLY, HDB, HAL, ODFL, PCAR, O, TECH, BX, BLD, BKR, MDB, NIO, PLD, AKAM, AVY, BXP, CMS, CHKP, CINF, COO, DISCA, EOG, FMC, FNF, GPN, HST, MTCH, IFF, K, KIM, BBWI, LMT, MLM, MRVL, MBT, NEM, NI, TTWO, TDY, TYL, VRSN, WLK, WYNN, TDG, JAZZ, MASI, AWK, AGNC, LEA, GNRC, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, YNDX, EPAM, VOYA, AAL, ZEN, CTLT, CZR, HUBS, HPE, HCM, IR, ROKU, LYFT, DDOG, LI, XPEV, U, GXO, SLVM,

  • Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, CRM, MU, XOM, JPM, NOC, SNOW, HCA, PINS, GS, HD, JLL, KMI, FB, JNJ, PG, SNPS, WM, AGR, ANSS, COST, FCX, PPL, PEP, UNP, CDW, GOOG, BZUN, AMT, AMAT, TFC, BAC, BLK, CSCO, DTE, HON, IDXX, NFLX, LIN, SYK, USB, VZ, ANTM, PM, ABBV, AGCO, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, MO, AME, AMGN, ADI, AZO, ADP, BDX, BIIB, BA, BSX, BMY, CVS, CASY, FIS, CVX, CME, CHD, CI, C, CSGP, KO, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, COP, CPRT, DHR, ETR, EQIX, EL, NEE, FDS, FITB, F, GE, GILD, HIG, HSY, IDA, INFY, INTC, SJM, J, KLAC, LOW, MGEE, SPGI, MRK, MTD, MS, NYT, NKE, ES, ORLY, OGE, OXY, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PAYX, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, RPM, WRK, SIRI, SBUX, STT, SYY, TJX, TGT, TSN, UPS, WRB, DIS, WFC, WMB, BRK.A, MA, LDOS, ALGT, ULTA, AVGO, CHTR, PRI, TSLA, NXPI, HII, FIVE, HLT, KHC, TTD, UBER, MMM, JOBS, ABMD, ALB, ALGN, Y, ALNY, HES, AXP, AMP, APH, AON, AJG, ATO, BBD, BK, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BMRN, CHRW, CDNS, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNC, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CCU, ED, BAP, DHI, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DLTR, D, DPZ, DD, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENIA, EFX, RE, EXAS, EXPD, FFIV, FAST, FDX, FE, FLEX, IT, GNTX, GPC, ASR, LHX, HEI, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, INCY, IRM, JKHY, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KMB, LRCX, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, MTB, MGM, MKL, MAR, MCK, MHK, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NSC, OMC, PCG, PKI, PLUG, PHM, RJF, REG, REGN, RF, RNR, RMD, ROK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, SLB, XPO, SRE, SHW, SWKS, SNA, NLOK, TROW, TFX, TER, TXT, TSCO, TRMB, UAL, URI, MTN, VRTX, VMC, WAT, WDC, WY, WHR, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HEI.A, CMG, LEN.B, EDU, WU, LBTYK, IPGP, BR, PODD, DFS, LULU, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, FRC, FLT, MPC, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, NOW, WDAY, NWS, NWSA, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, ALLE, ATHM, ARMK, ALLY, SC, PAYC, ANET, CFG, W, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, SEDG, ETSY, TDOC, SQ, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, FTV, ZTO, CVNA, SPOT, DOCU, EQH, FTCH, FOXA, FOX, DOW, ZM, CARR, DKNG, ASAI,

  • Sold Out: GLOB, KSU, JXN, SCCO, VER, VMEO, DTM, CBD, DAL,


For the details of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+london+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,137,241 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7%

  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,310,461 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.07%

  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 291,649 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 332,232 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%

  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 2,037,053 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.03%

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 315,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 543,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 332,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,037,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 70.28%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 110,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $103.97, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,570,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $253.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 564,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Duke Realty Corp by 190.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $65.64, with an estimated average price of $58. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 407,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Globant SA (GLOB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Globant SA. The sale prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.

Sold Out: (VER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:

1. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks

2. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and

3. ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buyingThis article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • EV Roundup: TSLA-Talon Deal, NIO-Baosteel Pact & More

    While Tesla (TSLA) secures a nickel supply agreement with Talon, NIO's deal with Baosteel aims at solidifying their cooperation in zero-carbon areas.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Stakeholder Capitalism Is Good for Business. The Stock Says He’s Right.

    The asset manager's CEO said stakeholder capitalism isn’t about politics, nor is it woke, but is about delivering long-term returns for investors.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Shopify Links With JD.com for China Partnership

    The deal is meant to help U.S. merchants sell online in the massive yet complicated Chinese market.

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • 16 unloved stocks ripe for a rally: Bank of America

    These IPO stocks look very oversold, argues Bank of America strategists.

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Soaring Today

    Despite sell-offs roiling the broader market, the stock of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) is rocketing higher today. There doesn't appear to be any fresh news powering the gains, but excitement surrounding the stock is surging ahead of the company's merger with Trump Media & Technology Group and the launch of their social media platform, Truth Social. It's a social media service backed by Donald Trump that's on track to launch Feb. 21, and investors are pouring into Digital World Acquisition stock ahead of the debut.

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Snap Up on Solid Sales Projection

    Soaring demand for microchips is helping stocks like Microchip Technology (MHCP), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Analog Devices (ADI) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Spin or Split? AT&T Has a Big Decision to Make on Discovery Stake.

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Is This Rapidly Growing Surgical Robotics Stock a Buy?

    In the surgical robotics industry, it's critically important that surgeons are able to trust robotic surgical systems. In November, the digital surgery company Asensus Surgical (NYSEMKT: ASXC) reported third-quarter results that suggest it is becoming more accepted by surgeons. Let's take a look at Asensus Surgical's fundamentals and valuation to try to answer this question.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.