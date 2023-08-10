Royal Manx Agricultural Show to showcase island's farming sector

Livestock shows "lessen the gap" between farmers and those not involved in the industry, the secretary of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show has said.

The two-day event at Knockaloe in Patrick, which starts on Friday, is the second of two major annual shows.

Carol Kennaugh said the "very important" event was an "education piece" to unite town and country.

The event features trade stands and stock lines and culminates in the crowning of the supreme champion.

Classes at the show, which attracts up to 20,000 people over the two days, start at 09:00 BST on Friday and culminate with the Grand Parade in the main show ring, which starts at 16:00 on Saturday.

The show also features about 100 trade stands, varying from small homes crafts to large agricultural merchants.

Ms Kennaugh said the tradition of the Royal Manx, which dates back to the 1850s, was important for the agricultural industry and allow farmers to "showcase" what they produce.

She said: "I think now it's more and more important to try and lessen the gap between the agricultural part of the island and the non-agricultural, and just to highlight the importance of the food that the producers have here that we can sell locally, including the local meat and the wheat that we grow."

Ms Kennaugh said livestock entries were "on a par" with previous years, but a change this year meant entrants would be taken "within reason up until the day of the show" to allow farmers "the time to get their stock into tip-top condition".

She said: "We want to encourage the general public to come and to see the livestock at its best at Knockaloe."

While dogs on leads are welcome, owners are asked to avoid taking their pets "down the stock lines", she added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk