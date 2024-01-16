Royal Mint accused of discrimination after employee tries to rescind resignation

Sarah Bradley is seeking compensation for “losses and injury to feelings and for psychiatric injury” - Wales News Service

A Royal Mint boss has accused the coin maker of discrimination after she quit her £123,000-a-year job then unsuccessfully tried to rescind her resignation.

Sarah Bradley, a human resources director, took the 1,100-year-old company based in Llantrisant, South Wales, to an employment tribunal over claims she was a victim of sex and disability discrimination, which the Royal Mint has denied.

Mrs Bradley, who was on a taxpayer-funded salary of around £123,000 with bonuses of up to 30 per cent, quit in June 2022 after she was allegedly informed that a colleague had described her as a “bully”.

The 57-year-old resigned to Anne Jessopp, the Royal Mint’s chief executive, who was awarded a CBE in the New Year honours list.

But on July 11 she tried to rescind her notice on the grounds that it was an “impulsive decision purely out of emotion, anxiety, and humiliation” – only to be told that wasn’t possible.

Anne Jessopp told Sarah Bradley she had 'made her decision and the board agreed' - WALES NEWS SERVICE

Mrs Bradley claimed that a change of medication had led to a poor state of mind and when she offered her resignation it was against a background of “work pressure and ill health”.

The former employee is seeking compensation for “losses and injury to feelings and for psychiatric injury” on the basis of sex and disability discrimination including the company’s failure to make reasonable adjustments.

She claimed indirect sex discrimination on the grounds that her “impulsive” resignation was linked to menopause symptoms and alleged that a man would not have been treated in the same way in being forced out of her top job at the Mint.

Mrs Bradley told the tribunal: “I was on a really good package which it would make no sense to walk away from by resigning.

“Without thinking about it I walked straight into Anne’s office and told her that I had told [another colleague] that I was leaving and that Anne better tell everyone else.”

Sarah Bradley was a human resources manager for the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales - WALES NEWS SERVICE

As Mrs Bradley’s exit grew nearer she was “realising what she had done” and sent Mrs Jessopp a message to say: “Please can we talk today? I need help.... Thank you xx.”

She said: “I was sobbing saying that I needed help and to see a psychiatrist and that I did not want to go. I stated that I needed help and more time to allow all the changes to the medication to start working.

“Anne kept repeating: ‘Oh Sarah, oh Sarah,’ and seemed angry and exasperated.

“I suggested I could take things on a month-by-month basis but asked that she give me some time and to stop the recruitment process.

“I left the meeting feeling she was going to consider my request.”

But later that month Mrs Bradley was told that Mrs Jessopp had “made her decision and the board agreed”.

Mrs Bradley sent an email complaint to the board but she was allegedly placed on “gardening leave” with her access to company systems revoked. She later filed a grievance, which was dismissed.

‘Earn more money as a consultant’

Mrs Bradley claimed Mrs Jessopp knew about issues she had with her mental and physical health and that she had struggled following two bereavements and other serious family health issues.

Before her resignation Mrs Bradley had twice offered to leave due to poor mental health but instead took two weeks’ sick leave.

She says that a man in a similar situation or an employee who had resigned in a state of shock at a diagnosis would have been “treated more favourably”.

The Royal Mint said Mrs Bradley was “clear in her reason for resignation, that she could earn more money as a consultant” in London.

According to court papers seen by Media Wales, the Mint said there was “no evidence” that her disability affected her from making a “well-reasoned decision”.

A spokesman for the Royal Mint said: “We are committed to being a supportive and inclusive employer and offer a range of free and discreet services for employees to access. This includes counselling, 24/7 crisis support and on-site mental health first aiders. As the tribunal is ongoing, we cannot comment on specific details of the case.”

The hearing in Cardiff is set to resume in February.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.