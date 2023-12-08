Royal Palm Beach High teacher who brought loaded gun to school pleads guilty to lesser offense

WEST PALM BEACH — A Royal Palm Beach High School math teacher who brought a loaded gun to campus pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Friday, months after violating an agreement with prosecutors that would have spared him a criminal conviction entirely.

Robert Krasnicki initially faced up to five years in prison if convicted of possessing a weapon on school property. Prosecutors dropped the third-degree felony charge Friday and replaced it with a second-degree misdemeanor: violating a concealed carry permit, punishable by up to 60 days in jail.

Under Florida law, concealed carry permits don’t extend to school grounds. Assistant State Attorney Samuel Farot called the amended charge "quite frankly the only way to resolve this."

This week's deal was the second forged between state prosecutors and Krasnicki's attorney, Palm Beach County Public Defender Carey Haughwout. The first promised to have Farot drop the original felony charge if Krasnicki abided by certain conditions for one year — including not breaking the law.

Krasnicki tested positive for cocaine within four months of the agreement, Farot told Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd at a hearing in October. The prosecution against him resumed.

Krasnicki pleaded guilty to the amended charge Friday in exchange for six months of probation.

As part of the agreement, he must complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations and undergo all recommended treatments. He is not allowed to possess guns, consume non-prescription drugs or alcohol, or have any contact with the high school.

"None of any kind," Shepherd told him. "No calling, writing, visiting, emailing, Facebook, TikTok, carrier pigeon. All would be a violation of your probation, subjecting you up to 58 days in jail."

Krasnicki nodded. Farot said the principal and school police agreed to the terms of the plea deal.

Math teacher armed himself, made bizarre claims about ex-girlfriend

Krasnicki's removal from class and ultimate arrest on Jan. 19 began after he parked his motorcycle in front of the school's gate. When asked to move it, Krasnicki told school police his ex-girlfriend had cut the brake lines on his car and was attempting to spy on him through his phone.

As officers began to take Krasnicki to the hospital for a mental-health evaluation, he told them he had a 9 mm handgun in his waistband and a pocket knife with a 3½-inch long blade.

Circuit Judge Kirk Volker granted an order by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to remove Krasnicki's weapons after his arrest under Florida's red flag law.

School police were warned about teacher's behavior but did not act

Though the January arrest was Krasnicki’s first documented run-in with school police, other law enforcement agencies had alerted them about incidents involving guns nearly four years earlier, and again two months before his arrest.

School documents obtained by The Palm Beach Post indicate that school police did little to act on those concerns and assess whether Krasnicki was a threat on campus. The department said it did not open any investigation into Krasnicki until his arrest in January.

In a message sent to parents after Krasnicki's arrest, Royal Palm Beach High Principal Michelle Fleming said the teacher made no threats against either students or staff but added that "possession of weapons on School District property is a felony and a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy."

Krasnicki resigned from the school district in January.

