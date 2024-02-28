Royal Palm Beach residents worry road-widening project could cost them their homes

TechCrunch

Photoroom, the AI-based photo-editing app out of Paris that has been growing like a weed targeting people doing business online while also attracting a lot of casual users to boot, confirmed it closed its latest funding round: $43 million at a $500 million valuation, according to CEO and co-founder Matthieu Rouif, who co-founded Photoroom with CTO Eliot Andres. The funding comes at a time when the company continues to see a lot of adoption amid a pretty competitive market, with other players including the likes of Picsart, which has raised nearly $200 million, and Pixelcut. Photoroom said that it's currently processing some 5 billion images annually, with its app passing 150 million downloads (it's also available by way of an API, and via a web interface).