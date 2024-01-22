Royal Park Bridge turns pink to raise awareness of breast, cervical cancer

The Royal Park Bridge connecting Palm Beach and West Palm Beach turned pink Saturday for cancer awareness.

The Promise Fund of Florida, co-founded by Nancy Brinker, Julie Fisher Cummings and Laurie Silvers, hosted the 2024 Bridge Lighting and Pink Boots on the Ground Celebration, which was attended by local officials and leaders including Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, and Pink Boots on the Ground Chair Mamie Kisner.

Promise Fund of Florida hosts the annual Bridge Lighting of the Royal Park Bridge and Pink Boots on the Ground celebration January 20, 2024 in West Palm Beach.

The event celebrates "the bridging of our communities giving equitable health care as community navigators show the way," Promise Fund said in a release. It also put the spotlight on the organization's progress of servicing 25,000 out of more than 80,000 uninsured/underinsured women in Palm Beach County.

The bridge will remain bathed in pink — the signature color of the fight against breast and cervical cancer — through January.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Royal Park Bridge turns pink to raise awareness of cancer