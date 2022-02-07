Royal succession: Why Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan’s baby Archie isn’t going to be king

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Charles on Sunday thanked his mother Queen Elizabeth for publicly stating her desire that his wife Camilla becomes Queen Consort when he becomes king, acknowledging the honour on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne. The request - a blessing that will likely remove the need for any discussion about future titles - follows an earlier era when Camilla was vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, the late Princess Diana. The 95-year-old queen said it was her "sincere wish" that when the day comes, Camilla would be known as Queen Consort.