Royal surprise from Regent professor who donated kidney to student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Regent University alumna got a special surprise from her professor and the person she calls her guardian angel.

Chazley Williams experienced kidney failure around 2019. It happened at an unusually rapid pace.

She was on kidney dialysis and juggled coursework in her Regent University graduate program.

“I was determined to not give up,” she said.

Willams halted her education twice because of her health.

It meant removing herself from Dr. Ryan Murnane’s Law and Governance class.

She had conversations with him already about her health. Willams said he told her he would pray for her.

She decided later on to re-enroll in that class.

“I asked her if she found a donor,” Murnane said he asked her once she came back.

The answer was no.

Murnane wanted to change that.

“It was the easiest way to be a superhero,” he said.

The Regent University professor donated his kidney to her in 2020.

“I am grateful for Ryan for basically saving my life and giving me a piece of him,” Williams said.

It gave her another chance at life. She graduated successfully in May 2022 with her Master of Education and Student Affairs.

Williams made the decision to not walk across the stage.

“I completely missed graduation with COVID going on,” she said.

That didn’t settle with Munrane.

Regent University arranged for the special moment Friday.

Munrane told Williams: “You weren’t able to go to graduation. … I think we may have a little something.”

It was her cap, gown, tassel and hood.

She was officially donned with her Master of Education hood.

“Yall are going to make me cry,” Williams said, wiping at her face.

The surprise was topped off with a graduation portrait to capture it all.

“This was a complete surprise,” she said. “Thank you. … Thank you so much. I am so grateful this whole experience.”

Williams’ kidney is now in perfect working condition.

She’s an implementation specialist and works with school districts to put in new technology.

The pair wanted to share the story of their special bond in the hope that others will become someone’s superhero.

“I am always trying to invite people to explore this option … and be a superhero in other people’s life,” Murnane said.

Willams added: “Making sure others know about organ donation and they can be a blessing to someone else.”

