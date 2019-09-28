Royal Tour 2019: Duchess of Sussex pays tribute to murdered Cape Town university student

The Duchess of Sussex hosted a breakfast meeting with a group of South African women leaders at the high commission in Cape Town during her and the Duke's tour of the continent.
They shared stories about the struggles they have faced and their battle for gender equality and women's empowerment. Among the guests was Sophia Williams-De Bruyn who in 1956 led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws.
She is the last living leader of the march, which she led at the age of 18. The Duchess described her an inspiration not only to herself but for all women.
The Duchess told the women: “I was recently reminded that the first one up the mountain often gets knocked down the hardest, but makes way for everyone behind them. These brave women have been able to see how their struggle can pave the way for so many. For all young women organizers, activists and campaigners today, you must keep at it and know that you are working for this generation and the next, and also continuing the legacy of the generations of great women before you.
“We can learn a certain amount from the outside, by tracking it through the news, but it’s not the same as being able to truly understand what it’s like on the ground. Much of my life I have been advocating for women and girls’ rights, so this has been an incredibly powerful moment to hear first-hand from all of you.
“I have been so moved by what I have heard. The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people’s minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change.
“This is not just a South African issue, this is a global problem that can only find solution with the attention and work of everyone, regardless of gender, status, politics, race or nationality.”
The Duchess of Sussex yesterday demonstrated her solidarity with millions of female victims of violence by posting a photograph of herself at the shrine to a teenage student raped and murdered in South Africa.
The Duchess promoted a new movement #AmINext that has sprung up following the brutal killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
The death of the 19-year-old in Cape Town prompted a series of protests across the country.
In the photograph, posted on SussexRoyal, the official Instagram account of the Royal couple, the Duchess is tying a yellow ribbon at a spot close to her murder.
She also wrote a message in Xhosa, one of the local languages, that read “Simi kunye kulesisimo”, meaning 'We stand together in this moment’.
It is understood the Duchess visited the scene on Thursday and later spoke to the victim’s mother by telephone.
Her press team then waited until yesterday to post the picture on a quieter day during the couple’s tour of southern Africa to maximise its impact.
On their Instagram post, it stated: “The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence [GBV] and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa.
“The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences.
“Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls affected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess.
“Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls.”
The post concludes with a link to #AmINext, a viral social media movement prompted by the murder.
The Duchess has already used this tour to raise awareness of the danger to women especially in South Africa.
But her decision to visit the scene of the murder - the student was killed inside the post office in the affluent suburb of Claremont - will ensure the cause comes to the fore. The Duchess also has 9.5 million followers on Instagram.
Even in South Africa where violent murders are a common occurrence, the death of Uyinene, a film and media student, shocked the nation.
The student was killed in August after visiting a post office to send a parcel. It is alleged that her attacker, a 42-year-old man who worked there, has confessed to luring her inside, locking the door behind her and then raping her.
To prevent her screaming, he allegedly beat her with a set of post-office scales and then put her body in the boot of his car before setting fire to it and dumping it near the township where he lived.
The case sparked outrage among South Africans demanding action be taken to quell the country’s rate of female murders, which according to the World Health Organisation is five times the global average.
The alleged killer’s home was torched in the aftermath and a fire crew sent to the scene was forced to turn back by an angry mob.
Tens of thousands of South African women have taken to the streets, protesting against the Government’s failure to deal with rising violence against women in the country.
According to official statistics, at least 137 sexual offences are committed every day in South Africa, largely against women.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will meet the Duke and Duchess later this week, has promised to crack down on gender-based violence.
Mr Ramaphosa has said in response: “Violence against women is a men’s problem. It is men who rape and kill women. Let us not look away.”