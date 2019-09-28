Royal Tour 2019: Duchess of Sussex pays tribute to murdered Cape Town university student

The Duchess of Sussex ties a ribbon at a memorial to University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the post office where she was raped and murdered last month - PA

The Duchess of Sussex hosted a breakfast meeting with a group of South African women leaders at the high commission in Cape Town during her and the Duke's tour of the continent.

They shared stories about the struggles they have faced and their battle for gender equality and women's empowerment. Among the guests was Sophia Williams-De Bruyn who in 1956 led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws.

She is the last living leader of the march, which she led at the age of 18. The Duchess described her an inspiration not only to herself but for all women.

The Duchess told the women: “I was recently reminded that the first one up the mountain often gets knocked down the hardest, but makes way for everyone behind them. These brave women have been able to see how their struggle can pave the way for so many. For all young women organizers, activists and campaigners today, you must keep at it and know that you are working for this generation and the next, and also continuing the legacy of the generations of great women before you.

“We can learn a certain amount from the outside, by tracking it through the news, but it’s not the same as being able to truly understand what it’s like on the ground. Much of my life I have been advocating for women and girls’ rights, so this has been an incredibly powerful moment to hear first-hand from all of you.

“I have been so moved by what I have heard. The leadership and strength shown by these women is remarkable, and at a time when the issue of gender and gender-based violence is at the forefront of people’s minds, I hope their voices will resonate and not only give comfort but also create change.

“This is not just a South African issue, this is a global problem that can only find solution with the attention and work of everyone, regardless of gender, status, politics, race or nationality.”

The Duchess of Sussex yesterday demonstrated her solidarity with millions of female victims of violence by posting a photograph of herself at the shrine to a teenage student raped and murdered in South Africa.

The Duchess promoted a new movement #AmINext that has sprung up following the brutal killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

