Royal Tour 2019: Duke of Sussex can't attend project tackling HIV in babies after event location switched

The Duke of Sussex is greeted by the President and First Lady of Angola at the presidential palace - WireImage

The Duke of Sussex was prevented from visiting a project tackling HIV in babies when Angola’s president switched the event to the presidential palace.

Angola's First Lady Ana Dias Lourenco gave the Duke a briefing on the Born Free to Shine initiative she is spearheading when he visited the presidential palace in the capital Luanda.

He had been due to meet a group of expectant mothers enrolled in a programme to educate them on HIV and AIDS as well as a group of HIV teenagers. He was also due to visit a neo-natal ward linked to the Born Free to Shine project.

But the venue was switched to the presidential palace because, it is understood, the first lady was eager to host the Duke rather than accompany him on the fact-finding tour.

Speaking through an interpreter she told him: "In Angola we are committed to the eradication of HIV transmission, statistics in our country are very concerning.

"The programme is aimed at making children all free to shine."

Despite the country's low infection rate, other factors such as high fertility and a young population, combined with a lack of awareness are driving infection rates up, and rates of mother-to-baby transmission are the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Earlier the Duke was welcomed by a small guard of honour when he arrived for an audience with President Joao Lourenco at the palace.

The two men spent around 30 minutes talking and it is likely one of the topics of conversation was Angola's decision to commit £48 million to the effort to rid large swathes of the country of landmines.

Mr Lourenco has served as President of Angola since September 2017 and was previously defence minister from 2014 to 2017.

The Duke and the president later posed for a picture and shook hands and were then joined by their entourages for further pictures.

The Duke left Angola yesterday to begin a tour of Malawi, the final leg of his trip without his wife who remained in South Africa with their son Archie.