Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama: Students win assault case

Two former students have won their case against the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama after accusing staff of failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual assault.

Alyse McCamish and Sydney Feder, both 26, waived their right to anonymity.

They sued the college for negligence in the Central London County Court.

The judge found the college did not properly investigate or respond to their allegations that they were sexually assaulted by another student.

Ms McCamish has been awarded £14,000 in damages and Ms Feder £5,000, with the RWCMD also having to pay court costs which have yet to be determined.

The judge also ruled that universities do have a duty of care to students to carry out reasonable investigations when they receive allegations of sexual assault from their students.

A lawyer for the women said this is the first time a court has made such a ruling.

Ms McCamish, from Tennessee moved to Wales when she was 19 after successfully auditioning for the college in Chicago.

She alleges she was sexually assaulted by a fellow student in 2016, an allegation he denied.

Ms McCamish said: "When I first reported that I had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by a student who was violent and coercive and had carried out the first attack when I was incapacitated, the immediate response from RWCMD was 'it sounds like a relationship gone wrong'.

"I wasn't believed then and right up until the trial RWCMD said that they would put me to proof and that they would cross examine me about those assaults."

During the trial she said college staff were "dismissive" when she reported the alleged assaults in 2017, and accused the college of "victim blaming and downright shameless lies".

She said she asked staff to separate her from the alleged perpetrator and told the court she did everything she could to avoid him.

Ms Feder, from Connecticut in the United States, moved to Wales to study at the college when she was 18.

She alleges she was assaulted in a dressing room at the college in 2017 by the same person who assaulted Ms McCamish in 2016.

"It is nearly six years since I reported that I had been sexually assaulted by a student at RWCMD," she said.

"Now that we have this Judgment, for the first time I feel that somebody has heard what I have to say and agreed that what happened to me since then was wrong."

"I hope that no student at RWCMD or any university has to go through what Alyse and I endured. Sadly, I have no confidence that RWCMD will not repeat their behaviour," she added.

"I know of others who have suffered because their attitude towards sexual harassment."

On Thursday the judge, Recorder Halford ruled in favour of Ms McCamish and Ms Feder, he found the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama was negligent in its response to the sexual assault allegations.

Ms McCamish is now making a documentary about the experiences of other students in similar situations across the UK.

It emerged during the trial that she has spoken to other former students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

It is expected that damages due to Ms McCamish and Ms Feder will be heard at a future cost hearing.

The RWCMD said: "Nothing is more important to us than keeping our students safe. We are sorry that the women involved in this case were hurt by aspects of the way the college responded to their complaints.

"Since 2017, we've transformed how we respond to sensitive disclosures, how we deal with complaints or concerns and how we support and safeguard our students.

"We are also determined that at RWCMD we will continue to do everything we can to be a safe and respectful learning space."

Universities UK, which represents 142 institutions, said: "Any instance of assault or harassment is unacceptable and it is vital that universities handle incidents robustly and appropriately. Universities understand that this work is ongoing, and there is more to do in this space."