Give new royal yacht firepower to fight battles, MPs demand

Danielle Sheridan
·3 min read
Royal Yacht Britannia inspects the Nato fleet at Spithead, off the south coast of England, in 1969. MPs say the royal yacht&#39;s new replacement must have fighting capabilities
Britain’s new royal yacht must be equipped to fight battles if required, Tory MPs have said.

It comes after The Telegraph revealed that Boris Johnson will announce within weeks a new national flagship named after the Duke of Edinburgh that will be seen as a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia.

The new ship will be the first official government commemoration of Prince Philip and is expected to cost as much as £200 million.

However, Tory MPs have said any new vessel needs to have the capacity to both provide humanitarian aid and be used in war.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons, is known to support the idea of a new royal yacht, which he sees as a good opportunity for British business and diplomacy.

It is understood that Mr Rees-Mogg has pointed to an interesting past precedent of ship naming where royal yachts were called HMY Victoria and Albert, mooting that HMY Elizabeth and Philip could follow the tradition well.

Meanwhile, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defence Select Committee, told The Telegraph that a “capability gap” was emerging due to the Royal Navy’s “woefully short” surface fleet. He said: “I welcome another ship in the fleet but it needs to be versatile in the same way a voyager has been altered to support the Prime Minister, so this vessel should have built-in ability to provide humanitarian aid and warfight if needed.”

Mr Ellwood cautioned that while he fully supported “honouring someone who did so much for our Navy, it is how you do it in a practical manner that is critical.

“Otherwise it will be a vanity project the Navy can ill afford,” he said.

Lord West, the former first sea lord, said a new national flagship would be “righting a historic wrong, the loss of a royal yacht for use of Her Majesty the Queen”.

However, he cautioned that it was “crucial that any ship performing this task is one of Her Majesty’s Ships and manned by the Royal Navy”.

“That is what gave royal yachts a particular cachet, smartness, efficiency and elegance”.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh leave the Royal Yacht Britannia for the last time after the ship was decommissioned in 1997
Meanwhile, Britannia Maritime Aid has written to Mr Johnson calling for any vessel that commemorates Prince Philip to “engage in ocean advocacy, such as doing research, taking young people to clean up isolated beaches and distributing aid”.

Kevin Slade, chairman of the charity, called for the ship to be a multi-purpose merchant vessel.

He said: “Training the next generation was a passion of the Duke of Edinburgh and any ship built in his memory should be designed to provide practical seagoing experience to a large number of Royal and Merchant Navy trainees, as well as participants in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.”

He added that it could even function as a HQ for the international aspect of the Duke of Edinburgh award.

James Gray, Tory MP for North Wiltshire, welcomed the charity’s idea. He said: “Whatever solution we find must combine her royal status with other functions – and sail training or sea training of one kind or another would very much be what Prince Philip would have liked.”

The original royal yacht was decommissioned in December 1997 and is now berthed at Edinburgh, where she is one of the UK’s most popular tourist attractions.

Mark Francois, former armed forces minister, said: “In many ways, Prince Philip always remained a naval officer at heart, so naming such a ship, as part of the new international spirit of Global Britain, would be a very appropriate tribute to his decades of public service.”

Mr Francois added that the “ship could have a secondary role as a hospital ship, in time of crisis, just as her predecessor Britannia did”.

