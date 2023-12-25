Royals attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham

The King and Queen are attending a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen arriving at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince Andrew was also in attendance, accompanied for the first time in many years by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

The royals are spending Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

Royal enthusiasts lined the route to the church to catch a glimpse of the royals during their traditional Christmas morning, when they make the short walk to the nearby church.

Some fans had travelled from as far afield as Washington DC, USA, to greet the royals.

The Princess Royal, Princess Eugenie and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also among those seen arriving at the church.

The King has continued the tradition established by his mother Queen Elizabeth II of hosting members of the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas.

Last year saw the royals return to the Norfolk property for their first post-pandemic Christmas since 2019.

The second Christmas Day address of the King's reign will be broadcast at 3pm.

The festive message was filmed in the Centre Room at Buckingham Palace, which overlooks its famous balcony, with the monarch standing by a "living" Christmas tree.

The potted tree will be replanted and reused next year, an apparent nod to the King's environmental campaigning.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales and Prince Louis attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church

Royal fans Bronte Stewart and Stephanie Abdullah travelled from Washington DC to greet the members of the royal family