Royals detail footprint of proposed stadium downtown. See what is located there now
The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday the team’s vision for a new stadium location in the Crossroads.
The proposed footprint of the project reaches from Grand Boulevard east to Locust Street and from Interstate 670 south to 17th Street in downtown Kansas City.
Among other things, that area includes the angular, turquoise glass building that once held the The Star’s offices and printing presses at 1601 McGee St.
The coveted spot already sits in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, just across I-670 from the T-Mobile Center. The interstate between Grand and Locust is also the proposed site of a $200 million park that would connect the two complexes.
The site would bisect parts of Oak, McGee and East 16th Streets.
Here’s a sampling of what else currently lies within the new stadium’s proposed footprint.
Restaurants
Green Dirt on Oak, a forthcoming farm-to-table restaurant
The Pairing, a wine bar and grocery store
Chartreuse Saloon, a Western-themed cocktail bar
Kobi Q, a Korean barbecue restaurant
Mama Ramen, a ramen restaurant and bubble tea shop
PokeSan, a poke and dumplings restaurant
Prime, a bar and restaurant
Shopping
KC Kush, a cannabis products store
The Mercy Seat, a tattoo parlor
The Supply Truck, a tattoo parlor
Salon on Grand, a hair salon
KC Conjure & Botania, a candle shop and apothecary
Royal Master Cleaners, a dry cleaning service
The Cigar Box, a bar
Other locations
The Harlow, a wedding and event venue
The Bear Champ mural by local street art group SpraySeeMO
Resurrection Downtown, a United Methodist church
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Power & Light and U-Haul Truck Rental
The offices of businesses including Amgraf, AgSwag, Lexitas Legal, O’Neill Events & Marketing, Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting, Risa McKinney Photo, the Dojo on Oak and Steadfast Security.
