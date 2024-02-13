Royals detail footprint of proposed stadium downtown. See what is located there now

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday the team’s vision for a new stadium location in the Crossroads.

The proposed footprint of the project reaches from Grand Boulevard east to Locust Street and from Interstate 670 south to 17th Street in downtown Kansas City.

Among other things, that area includes the angular, turquoise glass building that once held the The Star’s offices and printing presses at 1601 McGee St.

The coveted spot already sits in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, just across I-670 from the T-Mobile Center. The interstate between Grand and Locust is also the proposed site of a $200 million park that would connect the two complexes.

The site would bisect parts of Oak, McGee and East 16th Streets.

Here’s a sampling of what else currently lies within the new stadium’s proposed footprint.

