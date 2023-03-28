Some Royals fans balk at cost of parking. This is how it compares to other MLB teams

The Royals have brought back their Fountain Pass option, which will let fans attend every home game this season for $39.99 a month.

It’s a great deal for fans, but some have held off buying the pass because they’d have to pay for parking each time they go to the K.

The Royals charge $20 for general parking and $30 for premium spots at the Truman Sports Complex.

How does that compare to what fans of other Major League Baseball teams pay? That depends, because many teams play in ballparks located in a city’s downtown area. Those and others are easily accessible by mass transit, unlike Kauffman Stadium.

And some ballparks are located near existing parking garages and lots.

The Royals are one of 15 teams that sell pre-paid parking passes on their website, just as fans would purchase tickets. Other teams partner with parking services that have a widget on the club’s webpage.

There is no apples-to-apples comparison to be made, but here is the parking cost for fans of other MLB teams.

Chicago White Sox

Parking near the stadium costs $27 through ParkWhiz. Those spots are three-tenths of a mile from Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans also can take the CTA to the stadium.

Cleveland Guardians

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority trains stop near Progressive Field and there is bus service, too. Parking near the ballpark will run between $35 and $100. The Guardians website notes: “Prepaid reserved parking in the Gateway East Garage is very limited for the 2023 season. If parking is available, it will be offered as an add-on after you have added the tickets to your cart but before you place your order.”

Detroit Tigers

To park in the closest lots to Comerica Park, it will cost a fan $22 via the Tigers’ “preferred partner,” ParkWhiz. But a few blocks away the price drops to $12 and a few more blocks farther there are $8 options. Detroit says “limited reserved parking spaces for the season are available for Luxury Suites, On-Deck Circle, Club Seat, and regular Season Ticketholders.”

Minnesota Twins

The ParkWhiz website shows spots within a few blocks of Target Field cost between $12 and $35, although there are no lots designated by the team.

Houston Astros

Houston’s light rail has a stop that is a five-minute walk to Minute Maid Park. Parking prices range greatly in price, from $5 to $80, and there are multiple lots near the ballpark, according to the SpotHero website.

Los Angeles Angels

The cost to park at an Angels game is $20 for a general lot. Preferred parking is $30. Fans can pay when they arrive at the lot.

Oakland A’s

The Bay Area Rapid Transit has a stop at the A’s stadium. For those who drive, the cost is a flat $30 and must be paid with a credit or debit card.

Seattle Mariners

A light rail stops at T-Mobile Park, and there are parking lots and garages near the stadium. At the Union Station garage parking costs between $8 and $30. The Mariners Garage is adjacent to the stadium and parking can be purchased on game day, although the cost is not on the team’s website..

Texas Rangers

There are a dozen lots around Globe Life Field and the cost to park ranges from $15 up to $35.

Baltimore Orioles

Camden Station is a light rail stop at the Orioles’ stadium and there is a subway stop, too. Fans who drive to the ballpark will pay between $10 and $15 at the Orioles’ lots.

Boston Red Sox

A train station is within walking distance of Fenway Park. Parking options range from $20 to $169 in lots and garages around the stadium. The Red Sox don’t have parking lots but fans can buy passes on the team’s website through SpotHero.

New York Yankees

Subway, bus and train options are available for Yankee fans. The Yankees do not offer parking options that are purchased through the team.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays have multiple lots around Tropicana Field and the cost to park is between $15 and $20.

Toronto Blue Jays

A parking lot below Rogers Center is limited to Season Ticket Members. Parking areas around the ballpark range from $10 to $35 in cost and are sold through ParkWhiz.

Atlanta Braves

The Braves offer a half-dozen parking areas around Truist Park with the cost running from $10 to $25. There are bus options, too.

Miami Marlins

Parking is $15 at loanDepot Park, except for a half-dozen “marquee game parking” dates in which the cost is $30. The Marlins, who use a vehicle’s license plate as a parking pass, work with ParkWhiz.

Philadelphia Phillies

The cost of parking is $25 for Phillies games and oversized vehicles will be charged $50. There are a number of lots around Citizens Bank Park and parking is purchased on the team’s website.

New York Mets

The Mets charge $40 for parking during the regular season and $60 for the playoffs. Parking passes are purchased at the gate, not in advance. Mass transit options are available. too.

Washington Nationals

Parking costs between $44 and $49 for Nationals games. A metro station also is located near Nationals Park.

Cincinnati Reds

There are three parking garages around Great American Ball Park. The cost is between $15 to $25. Other garages and lots also are available in the vicinity.

Chicago Cubs

There are lots around Wrigley Field starting at $35, but the Cubs also offer a shuttle to and from a remote parking area. The Cubs partner with SpotHero for parking pass sales. Three lots are set aside for season-ticket holders.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have different prices for weekday and weekend games. For weekdays, the prices are between $13 to $18 when purchased in advance. On game days, it increases to $15 to $25. On weekend games (along with when the Cubs visit), the price is $15 to $20 in advance or $20 to $40 on the day of the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Lots near PNC Park offer parking options for $5, $6 and $8 to $15. Fans can buy spots in lots near PNC Park on the Pirates’ website. The cost is between $12 to $25. A subway station is near the ballpark, too.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals sell parking for two garages at Busch Stadium and the cost for each is $25.

Arizona Diamondbacks

A light rail stops near Chase Field and there are a number of park and ride options for fans. Options for drivers range between $15 and $44, although the Diamondbacks don’t sell the parking passes. They partner with ParkWhiz.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies sell parking on their website and the prices range from $18 to $23.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Parking in lots around Dodger Stadium will cost between $27 and $55.

San Diego Padres

The Padres’ website sells parking passes through Ticketmaster and the cost is either $33 or $35.

San Francisco Giants

Fans can purchase parking through SpotHero on the Giants’ website. The prices range from $15 to $100, depending on how far a person wants to walk. Trains, buses and ferries are other options for getting to Oracle Park, the team notes.