Some Royals fans love the stadium renderings, while others share their concerns

There is something to keep in mind when any stadium renderings are shared by a team: nothing is set in stone.

Renderings are just a rough idea of how a ballpark might look if it is built.

The Royals on Tuesday shared renderings for a potential stadium in downtown Kansas City’s East Village and how one might look in North Kansas City.

Both come with an important caveat: “For visual inspection only.”

Still, fans got a closer look at what a new home for the Royals might look like at those two sites.

As one might expect, the reaction was mixed. But, judging by social media, it did seem fans liked the North Kansas City look a tad more than the downtown visuals.

Some concerns raised by fans: the cost, likely losing the Kauffman Stadium name, and the lack of a CrownVision board in the renderings.

Here is a bit of what was being said on X (née Twitter), Facebook and Reddit about what the team shared.

Let's get building in East Village! — Bob Specht (@bobspecht) August 22, 2023

I think that it's always been something to prompt some fear in Jackson County officials and such, and it will be in the East Village. The Dunn's own so much of the land that would be used, and they are 'in the family' as you know. — JMinKC (@jontificate) August 22, 2023

I don’t DISLIKE either option. Both visually appealing. What I don’t like is the bill. — 69 oz porkchop (@biswitchgremlin) August 22, 2023

“Just bring the crown with you, wherever you go,” a fan wrote on Facebook. “That’s all we ask.”

A fan shared this: “I say bring it on! Change can be tough but it can be exciting, too. I love the progress our town is making to bring life to the city.”

Another fan on Facebook wrote: “Love the East Village one!”

I like the design for clay county, but hate that it’s north of the river and not actually downtown. :/ https://t.co/5WQ4HxFXxO — Edna Musk (@whalebummer) August 23, 2023

I love how they call it Royals Park, when it will be some horrible name paid for by some corporation. Will miss the Kauffman legacy, the "K". — Tracy Wapp (@TracyWapp) August 22, 2023

Put the NKC design in the East Village and you’re onto something. Also, I know these are just concepts, but that pedestrian tunnel over the highway will definitely have to be enclosed. Folks get drunk. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) August 22, 2023

On Reddit, a fan channeled Patrick Henry: “Give me Crown Vision or give me death”

Another wrote: “I don’t live in Kansas City so my opinion means squat, but I like where Kauffman is. Though I get wanting to relocate to a more desirable location downtown, I think it’s great where it’s at”

Mind boggling that people don’t want this. — El Grande Gato (@ELxGRANDExGATO) August 22, 2023

What happened to the crown on top of that scoreboard from this older rendering pic.twitter.com/Nh3JOxxW5M — Tyler #NHLToKC (@kcplswin) August 22, 2023

North KC rendering is — KCMUSports (@KCMUSports) August 22, 2023

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Where is the parking, room for tailgating. I like the wide open spaces of The K. Sorry this is a step backwards.”

But another shared this: “Downtown looks amazing! Perfect fit!”

This was the reaction of a fan on Facebook: “LOVE THEM!!!!!! I can’t wait!!!”

Thank you! If there's not some sort of acknowledgement of Kauffman I feel this is DOA. — Jeff Haldiman (@39jeff) August 22, 2023

Complete and utter disappointment. The K is one of the best stadiums in baseball and they want to go to this as an “improvement?” Nope. — Dan Fogleman (@kcsports4me) August 22, 2023

I’m pro-downtown ballpark. I don’t like this. No skyline view. No crown — The Real Ron Shady (@ronhostetter) August 23, 2023

A fan on Reddit shared this: “Royals presentation seemed to highlight a greater focus on the NKC location, more space for what they are trying to accomplish. Could still be a big money grab but I’m thinking that’s where they want to be”

Another wrote: “The North KC one looks awesome and I enjoy the surrounding area they designed a bit more. But both still pretty cool designs and would prefer it to be in East Village instead of NKC.”

Pay Bobby Witt Jr and then we'll consider it — Nathan (@nshelpkc15) August 22, 2023

My son and I did ballpark trips from 2013-18 and went to all 30. Without a doubt, the best ones are in the heart of the cities. Pittsburgh, Baltimore, SF, SD and Seattle are all amazing. It’s the absolute right move. — LG PSU (@larrylegend28) August 22, 2023

A fan wrote on Facebook: “More fountains pls and thank you”

This was another reaction on Facebook: “Love it!!! The future for Royals baseball is bright. Both stadium ideas are beautiful.”

One fan sort of did math: “Let me make this math simple for you all griping about this…

“New ballpark = more money to spend on players

“Better players = better teams

“Better teams = more success

“This needs to happen.”

I would say that not calling it Kauffman stadium is a sad development. These guys are showing continuously how out of touch they are with the Royals fans. — boozie63 (@boozie_63) August 22, 2023

If you really want to keep me away from New Kauffman, don't put a crown scoreboard in it. — Conrad McGorkin (@ConradMcGorkin) August 22, 2023