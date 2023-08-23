Some Royals fans love the stadium renderings, while others share their concerns

Pete Grathoff
·5 min read
Kansas City Royals

There is something to keep in mind when any stadium renderings are shared by a team: nothing is set in stone.

Renderings are just a rough idea of how a ballpark might look if it is built.

The Royals on Tuesday shared renderings for a potential stadium in downtown Kansas City’s East Village and how one might look in North Kansas City.

Both come with an important caveat: “For visual inspection only.”

Still, fans got a closer look at what a new home for the Royals might look like at those two sites.

As one might expect, the reaction was mixed. But, judging by social media, it did seem fans liked the North Kansas City look a tad more than the downtown visuals.

Some concerns raised by fans: the cost, likely losing the Kauffman Stadium name, and the lack of a CrownVision board in the renderings.

Here is a bit of what was being said on X (née Twitter), Facebook and Reddit about what the team shared.

“Just bring the crown with you, wherever you go,” a fan wrote on Facebook. “That’s all we ask.”

A fan shared this: “I say bring it on! Change can be tough but it can be exciting, too. I love the progress our town is making to bring life to the city.”

Another fan on Facebook wrote: “Love the East Village one!”

On Reddit, a fan channeled Patrick Henry: “Give me Crown Vision or give me death”

Another wrote: “I don’t live in Kansas City so my opinion means squat, but I like where Kauffman is. Though I get wanting to relocate to a more desirable location downtown, I think it’s great where it’s at”

A fan on Facebook wrote: “Where is the parking, room for tailgating. I like the wide open spaces of The K. Sorry this is a step backwards.”

But another shared this: “Downtown looks amazing! Perfect fit!”

This was the reaction of a fan on Facebook: “LOVE THEM!!!!!! I can’t wait!!!”

A fan on Reddit shared this: “Royals presentation seemed to highlight a greater focus on the NKC location, more space for what they are trying to accomplish. Could still be a big money grab but I’m thinking that’s where they want to be”

Another wrote: “The North KC one looks awesome and I enjoy the surrounding area they designed a bit more. But both still pretty cool designs and would prefer it to be in East Village instead of NKC.”

A fan wrote on Facebook: “More fountains pls and thank you”

This was another reaction on Facebook: “Love it!!! The future for Royals baseball is bright. Both stadium ideas are beautiful.”

One fan sort of did math: “Let me make this math simple for you all griping about this…

“New ballpark = more money to spend on players

“Better players = better teams

“Better teams = more success

“This needs to happen.”

