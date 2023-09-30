Royals’ first-inning outburst Friday night was a first-of-a-kind event in MLB history

The Royals made Major League Baseball history Friday in their 12-5 win over the Yankees, but it was a good-news, bad-news situation.

First the bad, the qualifier for making this kind of history required the Royals to have a bad season.

The good news is this historical note required an incredible team effort at the plate.

And it was amazing as the first 10 Royals batters reached base safely on eight hits and two walks. The outburst came against two Yankees pitchers, and starter Carlos Rodón gave up six hits and the two walks.

“Ten straight guys reached base,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters after the game. “It certainly set the tone, and the guys were feeding off each other.”

According to Opta Sports, it was a first-of-a-kind event in MLB history.

“The Royals are the first team in the modern era to enter a game with 100+ losses and have their first 10+ batters of a game reach base (via hit, walk, or hit by pitch) without recording an out,” the statistics service said.

The @Royals are the first team in the modern era to enter a game with 100+ losses and have their first 10+ batters of a game reach base (via H, BB, or HBP) without recording an out. September 29, 2023

This once again shows there is a statistic for nearly everything in baseball.