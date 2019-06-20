Royals place SS Mondesi on IL

Kansas City shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a groin strain prior to the Royals' Thursday game against the Minnesota Twins.

Mondesi sustained the injury on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's game. The move was retroactive to June 19.

The 23-year-old leads the majors with 27 stolen bases and eight triples. He is batting .269 with six homers and 44 RBIs in 71 games.

Kansas City called up infielder Humberto Arteaga from Triple-A Omaha. Arteaga was set to make his major league debut against the Twins, batting seventh and playing shortstop.

Arteaga, 25, was batting .292 with five homers, 23 RBIs and 10 steals in 58 games for Omaha.

Kansas City also designated right-hander Ben Lively for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Arteaga.

Lively, 27, gave up three runs in one inning in his lone appearance for the Royals this season. He is 4-10 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 career appearances (20 starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-18) and the Royals (2018-19).

