Royals release video asking Jackson County to let voters decide on sales tax renewal

The Royals are asking fans to help convince the Jackson County Legislature to put a tax renewal on the April ballot.

Jackson County Executive Frank White on Thursday vetoed an ordinance that would have put the 3/8th-cent sales tax renewal on the April ballot. That money would be used by the Royals and Chiefs for their stadiums.

While the Chiefs have signaled their intention to stay at Arrowhead Stadium, the Royals want to build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City.

White’s veto can be overridden only if six of the nine members of the Jackson County Legislature vote to do so. The Royals’ video is encouraging voters in Jackson County to reach out to those members of the legislature.

The video shows a number of images of the Chiefs and Royals, some from the 2015 postseason, and includes the words: “Jackson County deserves to vote.”