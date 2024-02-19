Royals reliever Jake Brentz reflects on near 2-year journey post-Tommy John surgery

Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz tried to process the moment. However, the sheer excitement pulsating through his body was hard to contain.

On Saturday, Brentz threw his first live batting practice session in Royals camp. There was a lot of anticipation for the veteran southpaw. After all, it had been nearly two years since he last appeared in a major league game.

Brentz last appeared in an MLB game on April 29, 2022, against the New York Yankees. He allowed five runs and didn’t record an out. A few weeks later, it was determined Brentz needed to undergo Tommy John surgery.

As a result, Saturday’s live session was critical. Brentz aimed to prove he could be a high-level pitcher again following the procedure.

It didn’t take long for Brentz to get his answer. Brentz saw an uptick in velocity as his electric fastball darted through the strike zone. He received validation from his teammates and coaches that looked on.

After the session, Brentz took a minute to himself. He reflected on his performance and uttered an all too familiar phrase.

“I’m back.”

Brentz, 29, underwent Tommy John surgery nearly two years ago. It was an untimely injury, as Brentz looked to build on a stellar rookie campaign a year prior. In 2021, Brentz posted a 5-2 record with a 3.66 ERA in 72 relief appearances.

He also ranked among the top rookie relievers. Brentz was first in games pitched (72), second in holds (15) and fourth in strikeouts (76).

On Saturday, #Royals reliever Jake Brentz threw a live BP as he works to return from Tommy John surgery.



“I feel good,” Brentz said. “I’m happy to be back.” pic.twitter.com/2Knv6YihgW — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) February 18, 2024

The Royals set high expectations. Brentz was slated to be a key bullpen piece during his second season. However, Brentz struggled to consistently throw strikes. He allowed 14 earned runs and walked 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings.

KC placed Brentz on the injured list with a left flexor strain. In July 2022, Brentz officially had ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction surgery in his left elbow.

“Being out for pretty much two seasons was tough,” Brentz said. “But, you know, I got better and learned a lot about myself and definitely pushed myself to be better. I feel great, but it was a long process.”

The rehab included a share of challenges. Brentz was designated for assignment and elected free agency after the 2022 season. The days piled up. Each passing month served as a reminder of his long rehabilitation.

Several thoughts ran through his mind. Still, Brentz knew he wanted to remain within the Royals organization.

Brentz didn’t start throwing until last February. He allowed his elbow and left flexor muscle to properly heal and the Royals supported him through the recovery. KC showed good faith and signed Brentz to a two-year contract last March.

“We started out really slow and just built up from there,” Brentz said. “Once you get rolling, it moves quick. You get out to 120 feet pretty quick. Once you start throwing again, get over the hump and know your health, it feels really good.”

Brentz worked with Royals major league rehab coordinator Jeff Blum. There were workouts, arm care and precise throwing programs. Brentz utilized total body workouts and strengthened the soft tissue areas.

“You have to stick to the program,” Brentz said. “You can’t get off of that.”

Brentz aimed to return late last season. He made three rehab appearances before suffering a setback. He dealt with a lat strain that prevented him from making a return to the majors.

Still, Brentz pushed forward this offseason. The additional rest helped him regain full health and presented him with a normal spring training.

“Honestly, I haven’t felt this good in, I don’t know how long,” Brentz said. “Which is exciting for me to know that everything is fresh and I can go out there and give it my all.”

The Royals revamped their bullpen in the offseason. KC added relievers Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Nick Anderson and John Schreiber. Returning relievers James McArthur and Carlos Hernandez improved last season.

Brentz will look to earn a bullpen spot. He could solidify his role as a hard-throwing lefty reliever in high-leverage situations.

“He’s come in here with a great attitude,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “His body looks great. His arm is working really well. And so, we are really excited to see him.”

Quatraro said Brentz reached the mid-90s with his fastball during Saturday’s live bullpen session. He was intrigued by the amount of strikes thrown as well.

“We’re going to try to improve and whether that’s internal or external, you know, nothing’s handed to anybody,” Quatraro said. They need to compete and that’s always a good thing if you do it with the right mentality that you are competing to win a spot and you are competing with yourself to elevate your game.”

Brentz has made the journey back from Tommy John surgery. Now, his goal is to continue advancing in his MLB career. He believes the next chapter in his story can lead to sustained success.

“(I’m) just competing and just being consistent,” Brentz said. “That’s my biggest thing right now because I have been out for a while. That’s this whole camp; to work on the consistency and get better every time.”

Brentz will have more live bullpen sessions in the upcoming days. He also has a chance to pitch regularly once Cactus League play begins. The Royals face the Texas Rangers on Feb. 23 at Surprise Stadium in their first spring training game.

Spring training can be filled with excitement. Brentz hopes what he displayed on Saturday will indeed be the precursor to another strong year.

“I feel good,” Brentz said. “I’m happy to be back and I just miss competing. I’m going to have fun this spring and get ready for opening day.”