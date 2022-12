Town & Country

Throughout the years, the Kennedy family has sometimes been referred to as American royalty. Packed with senators, congressmen, ambassadors, governors, and a former U.S. president—not to mention philanthropists and humanitarians—the Kennedy family draws some obvious parallels with he British royal family, whose position at the center of the British political system has long been intertwined with their social efforts. This week, Prince William and Kate Middleton met Caroline Kennedy at a Celtics game on their first day of their trip to Boston to celebrate the Earthshot Prize.