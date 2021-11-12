Royston man convicted in Athens of soliciting someone to assault his wife's boyfriend

A Franklin County man faces time in prison after he was convicted Thursday in Athens of soliciting an unknown person to assault the boyfriend of his estranged wife.

A Clarke County Superior Court jury of seven men and five women handed down the verdict against George “Bo” Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiracy and solicitation to have the mysterious assailant assault the 32-year-old boyfriend.

Superior Court Judge Richard Winegarden, a senior judge from Gwinnett County, will sentence Maxwell later.

Assistant District Attorney Zaine Thistle indicated to the judge that he will recommend a substantial prison sentence for the 47-year-old Royston man.

The charge stemmed from a shooting that occurred Oct. 6, 2017, at a duplex on North Bluff Road in Athens, where the boyfriend, a maintenance technician, was living with his mother. Sometime around 1 a.m. he was awakened by a noise, but it wasn’t until hours later that morning that he found bullet holes in the apartment, according to testimony.

“I kind of freaked out,” he testified.

When police began investigating, the only person the boyfriend said he could imagine was involved was Maxwell because he was dating Maxwell’s wife and claimed Maxwell had threatened him previously. The Maxwells were in the process of separating when the shooting occurred.

Testimony showed that Maxwell was in his Royston home at the time of the shooting.

However, Athens-Clarke police Det. Paul Johnson was able to obtain Maxwell’s phone records and was provided with 1,300 pages of communications. The detective determined there were 300 text messages relevant to the assault case.

Johnson also conducted an hour-long phone interview with Maxwell, who never admitted he was communicating with the shooter despite Johnson’s insistence that he was.

Thistle told the jury it was clear that Maxwell in the week before the shooting was communicating with the shooter and knows the shooter. Maxwell texted that person up until the shooting happened, then the texts to this person ended, according to the prosecutor.

That mystery person was called a “un-indicted co-conspirator” in the indictment.

The texts were made to a person using an app that couldn’t be traced and anyone could fabricate a location, according to defense attorney Alfred Forgione. He noted that there were two people in a relationship in which the husband was in the way. The lawyer suggested the possibility that Maxwell was “being set up.”

