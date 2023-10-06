Roz Varon's Weekender
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle company Wisk Aero has started flight testing a version of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, according to CEO Brian Yutko. The flight test of its fifth-generation aircraft, also known as Cora, out of the Long Beach Airport near Los Angeles doesn't necessarily mean that Wisk will launch commercially in the city, Yutko explained on the sidelines of the UP Summit held at the Perot Circle T Ranch near Dallas. Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, is aiming to launch and commercialize the sixth-generation of its all-electric autonomous aircraft.
Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.
Just like the Pathfinder, it looks like the Nissan Rogue is adding a Rock Creek off-road trim to its lineup.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that aligned for a Finals for the ages.
Y Combinator continues to change shape under CEO Garry Tan, a founder-turned-investor and online influencer. While Tan and his colleagues have attracted media attention lately for quarrelsome social media posts that take on rivals and San Francisco city officials, Tan has more quietly been turning the dials inside the popular accelerator program since taking it over in January. Now, Tan is bringing aboard some new lieutenants to help him run the sprawling organization.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is investing $597 million in Reliance Retail, valuing the largest Indian retail chain at a whopping $100 billion. The investment follows KKR and Qatar Investment Authority together investing $1.7 billion in the Indian firm, which is part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries. Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund's investment will fetch it a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30!
A person using generative AI -- models that generate text, images, music and more given a prompt -- could infringe on someone else's copyright through no fault of their own. In the fast-changing landscape of generative AI, companies monetizing the tech -- from startups to big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft -- are approaching IP risks from very different angles. Others have published policies to shield themselves from liability, leaving customers to foot the legal bills.
Games against the Saints and Raiders could go a long way in determining how much longer Robert Kraft allows Bill Belichick to continue.
The former Steeler was in Chicago for less than a year after the team traded for him in November 2022.
Writer-director Rebecca Miller isn't shy about why she tapped the Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones" actor for "She Came to Me."
A UK regulator has suggested Snap failed to pinpoint and assess privacy risks posed by My AI to kids and other users before rolling out the chatbot. If the company doesn't adequately address the ICO's privacy concerns, the chatbot could be blocked in the UK.
"People hating are probably in a crazy amount of debt all over a piece of jewelry..."
A review of our 2023 Toyota Sienna minivan hybrid vehicle. We test it out for its daily driving and road trip capabilities during our long-term test.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Sean Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett's job with the Denver Broncos last season have not been forgotten by the New York Jets ahead of their Week 5 matchup.
Limited to 130 units combined, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition models add some aesthetic touches inside and out.