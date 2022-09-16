RPC (RES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RPC (RES) closed at $7.52, marking a -0.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 2.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.38% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RPC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 1150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.45 million, up 67.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +1733.33% and +59.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.2, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Story continues

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research