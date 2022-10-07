RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had gained 9.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

RPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 1150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $378.45 million, up 67.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1733.33% and +59.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, RPC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.28, which means RPC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



