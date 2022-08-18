RPD appreciates 'unbelievable amount of support' for officer, department

RICHMOND, Ind. — A week after she was shot in the head Officer Seara Burton remained in critical condition in a Ohio hospital.

Richmond Police Department issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon that updated the 28-year-old's condition. It contained essentially the same information as what Chief Mike Britt shared Monday night with Richmond Common Council. Britt and the department's two deputy chiefs, Major Jon Bales and Major Aly Tonuc, signed the release.

Burton was shot in the head Aug. 10 during a traffic stop on North 12th Street related to a Wayne County Drug Task Force narcotics investigation. Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, has been charged with two attempted murder counts and four other felonies. Lee was wounded by police gunfire.

On Wednesday, Judge April Drake appointed Andrew Maternowski as Lee's defense attorney. She also scheduled his initial hearing for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in Circuit Court.

If convicted of attempted murder, which is a Level 1 felony, Lee would face a sentence up to 40 years. That sentence could then be lengthened if Lee's found to be a habitual offender.

RPD's release said there have been some "bright spots" in Burton's condition at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. On Monday, Britt said she had responded to discomfort and her pupils had responded to light.

Burton's condition, however, remains very serious, the release said, adding the department is grateful for the care Burton's receiving at Miami Valley.

According to an affidavit of probable cause in Lee's case, Burton was shot after her K-9 partner, Brev, had indicated to the odor of narcotics in Lee's scooter. Brev was not injured in the incident and is now living with an RPD investigator who is a former K-9 handler, the release said.

The RPD administration thanked community members and businesses for the "unbelievable amount of support" shown Burton and the department, saying they've been humbled by that support.

Story continues

Many businesses, organizations and residents are donating to a special Blue Angels fund established for Burton at the Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union, which is on the second floor of the Richmond Municipal Building, 50 N. Fifth St.

The release requested continued prayers for Burton, her family, the police department and the community.

Burton was included in the traditional prayer to open Monday's Common Council meeting.

Wayne County's commissioners also had a moment of silent prayer for Burton and in memory of Pete McDaniel, a former Richmond Fire Department member and county veterans services officer, who died Tuesday.

County council then also remembered Burton, McDaniel and their families at the beginning of Wednesday night's workshop.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: RPD feels 'unbelievable amount of support' for officer, department