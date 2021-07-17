RPD apprehends burglary suspect after four years

Jul. 17—Gilbert Harold, 54, Richmond, was arrested on Friday by Richmond Police Department and charged with third-degree burglary.

According to a citation, on Aug. 21, 2017, an officer responded to the report of a burglary at White Oak Pond Christian Church.

During the investigation, the officer located a bloodstain. The officer collected a sample of the bloodstain and submitted it to the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Lab for comparison.

On Jan. 24, 2019, the officer received a letter from the KSP stating the blood sample was a match for Gilbert's profile from three previous Richmond Police Department cases.

The citation states, the lab requested blood or buccal sample from Gilbert, and the officer executed a search warrant for a buccal swab on Gilbert. The officer submitted the sample to the lab on Feb. 13, 2019.

On July 16, 2021, the officer obtained a copy of the results, which indicated the blood sample matched Gilbert.

The officer was looking for another subject at the Quality Quarters when they learned Gilbert was there. The officer transported the original suspect to the Madison County Detention Center while two other officers located Gilbert.

According to the citation, Gilbert allegedly refused to give a statement, and the officer arrested Gilbert.

Gilbert was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with domestic violence assault

Ray Howard, 37, Berea, was arrested by Berea Police Department on Thursday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

According to a citation, an officer responded to the Tobacco Shed on Richmond Road because the victim told 911 she had been in a physical domestic altercation.

When the officer arrived, the victim told the officer she had been arguing with Howard when the argument turned physical.

Howard allegedly punched the victim approximately five times on both sides of her head. The citation states, Howard allegedly told the victim, "beating her would be the most painful way for her to die."

The victim told police she was fearful for her life and was afraid Howard would kill her.

According to the citation, the officer believed the victim's forehead was red, as if she was in a struggle. The victim denied any medical treatment.

The officer spoke with Howard, who told the officer they had been arguing over rent money.

Howard told the officer the argument was only verbal, and he never hit the victim.

Howard was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Gerren Campbell, 37, Berea, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

—Phyllis Davis, 47, Richmond, possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified, and first offense prescription of a controlled substance not properly contained.

—John Wesley, 28, Irvine, first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances (189A.010(1E), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.