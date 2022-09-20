RPD arrest Mt. Vernon man on warrant for stalking, assault

Sep. 20—Richmond Police Department (RPD) executed an indictment warrant, on behalf of Clark County, for a Mt. Vernon man charged with stalking, assault, wanton endangerment, including assault of a law enforcement officer.

According to the arrest citation, Michael Wayne Friend was arrested Sept. 16 by RPD officers.

This arrest was for prior charges that occurred in Clark County.

Friend, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with second-degree stalking, first-degree assault, first-degree wonton endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree assault of a police officer.

Other arrests:

Christine Glockson, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 15, and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury following a domestic dispute with her significant other.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.