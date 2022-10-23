RPD arrests man for first-degree strangulation and drug trafficking

Oct. 23—Richmond Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to a residence in regards to a domestic dispute on Oct. 14.

Omarion Russell, of Richmond, was arrested and is now facing multiple felony charges following the altercation.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they first made contact with the female victim.

According to an arrest citation, the woman told RPD Russell had stopped by her apartment to bring her money he owed her for the children they have together.

Allegedly, Russell told the victim he wanted to rekindle their relationship and the woman said she was not interested.

Police documents state Russell reacted to her statement by grabbing the trash can in the bathroom and threw it against the bathroom mirror and broke the glass. Pictures of damages were photographed as evidence.

The victim then told officers she went to sit on her bed and Russell followed her into the bedroom.

In Russell's arrest citation, the woman reported that he began striking her in the face and grabbed her arms.

The officer documented that he observed slight bruising and red marks and scratches, consistent with the victim's statement.

The woman allegedly told RPD officers Russell then grabbed an cell phone charger cord and wrapped it around her neck and pulled it tightly.

When the woman managed to loosen the cord from her neck, Russell began strangling her with his hand, an arrest citation indicated.

According to police documents Russell allegedly used his hand to squeeze the victim's throat tightly and obstructed her breathing.

The victim allegedly told officers Russell told her that he was going to kill her right before strangling her.

In her statement to officers, the woman said she believed she was going to die while she was being strangled.

A police report indicated the strangulation lasted approximately 45 seconds before Russell stopped abruptly.

Russell then fled the scene of the domestic dispute when the woman told him she was going to call 911, according to RPD police reports.

Story continues

Records also indicated the responding officers observed redness and scratches on the front of her throat consistent with manual strangulation.

RPD confirmed via dispatchers the victim had an active restraining order against Russell that was issued on Sept. 9 of this year and is active until Sept. 23, 2023.

One of the stipulations of the protection order is no further threats of domestic violence or abuse and that Russell cannot dispose of or damage any property of the victim an arrest citation reported.

Later that day, other RPD officers found Russell walking in the area of Jackson Drive, according to an arrest citation.

When the responding officer arrived on scene, he observed Russell was walking in a grassy area by Kristen Drive

Russell's arrest citation alleged that Russell turned to the officer said "no" and took off running in the opposite direction.

The other RPD officer called out to Russell while in pursuit and told him to stop and Russell failed to do.

RPD documents allege that Russell was located hiding underneath a building in an alley between Lake and Holly Streets. It was at this time that Russell was detained and advised of his Miranda Rights, which he acknowledged that he did not want to speak with law enforcement officers.

Upon a arrest incident search, RPD officers found $40 on Russell. In addition, an arrest citation alleged the officers located a purple container under the building and within reach of where Russell was hiding.

Russell's incident report stated that within this container, were 34 small blue pills with the letter M printed — consistent with the appearance of oxycodone.

The subject was transported to RPD and from there was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Russell was charged with first-degree strangulation, second-degree fleeing of evading police, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree domestic violence asssault (minor injury), violation of a Kentucky EPO/DV), and first-degree trafficking of controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. of opiates).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.