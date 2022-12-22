RPD arrests man inside Meijer for public intoxication

Dec. 22—A Lexington man was charged with public intoxication after the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a call about a man yelling and screaming inside the local Michael's craft store at 2025 Lantern Ridge Drive.

At approximately 1:41 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers from the RPD were dispatched to 2025 Lantern Ridge Dr., in reference to a male — later identified as Brandon Keith Smith — screaming and yelling inside Michael's.

According to official documents, responding officers were informed by an off-duty trooper that Smith had gone inside the nearby Meijer, which led to Smith being found in the electronics department. He was allegedly unable to stand still and was pacing and acting erratically.

Arrest citations state his behavior, in addition to a statement from the off-duty trooper alleging that Smith had screamed and cussed at the female clerks at the Michael's previously, led to the suspicion that Smith was under the influence of a controlled substance. Citations state that he was observed to be at the point of being a danger to himself and/or others.

While placing Smith under arrest, he allegedly became aggressive, calling one of the arresting officers a "pig" and a racial slur.

Smith was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.