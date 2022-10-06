RPD arrests woman for stolen vehicle

Oct. 6—A woman was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 5, after a Richmond Police Department (RPD) officer noticed a stolen vehicle parked outside the Fast Lane Food and Fuel Shell in Richmond.

Police documents state the RPD officer ran the license plate number in the system, which was listed as stolen in the Nation Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. Madison County Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen the day prior on Oct. 4, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office had a case file regarding the crime.

The responding officer approached the operator of the vehicle, Bobbi Evans, as she was opening the driver's side door of the stolen vehicle. Law enforcement noted she immediately appeared nervous and was shaky and the woman repeatedly asked the RPD officer what she had done, according to Evans' arrest citation.

Evans was detained and consented to speak with the RPD officer and allegedly said she and her husband purchased the vehicle the day before it was reported stolen.

Evans said in her statement the transaction occurred in front of the Madison Tower's complex, and the couple paid $700 for the car. Evans then allegedly told the officer the vehicle belonged to her and she had possession of the title, along with her personal belongings inside.

The police officer informed Evans the vehicle was stolen property and placed her under arrest. A search of the vehicle was performed by RPD, where multiple items were located in Evans' belongings that led to additional charges.

Located in the Evans' backpack was a red and cheetah-print change purse.

In the purse, the officer allegedly located a metal spoon with a small amount of burnt cotton on it, which the officer noted in his report is consistent with a technique used to filter methamphetamine. The officer also found five syringes and cotton swabs, and an empty bag that that is consistent with those used to package illegal narcotics.

The RPD officer also located a "tan and green substance" wrapped in white paper inside the purse, that was consistent with the smell and appearance of marijuana, the police report alleged.

Inside the backpack, the officer located a ziplock bag that contained ten "elliptical white pills with markings D 24" that Evans confirmed to be gabapentin that were not prescribed to her. The officer, also, noted in his report he found a small tan purse in the backseat of the stolen vehicle that contained a marijuana joint.

The Richmond woman was transported to Madison County Detention Center and charged with receiving stolen property ($1,000 $10,000), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.