RPD charges man with burglary and assault

Sep. 8—A man is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and attempted robbery.

On Aug. 31, officers with the Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a reported assault off Hampton Way.

According to police documents, Stephen Calhoun struck a man in the back of the head with a brake line forming tool as the victim was walking into his home.

Calhoun allegedly flipped the victim over on his back and attempted to steal money and other valuables from him.

Arrest citations indicate the victim briefly struggled with Calhoun before Calhoun fled the scene in a passenger car.

Detectives with the RPD obtained surveillance footage from Champion's Bar and Grill which allegedly showed Calhoun observing the victim.

Police documents indicate Calhoun was identified on Sept. 4 and taken into custody at a hotel off Hampton Way.

Calhoun was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree assault.

Other arrests:

Tra Lay, Richmond, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with first-degree strangulation.

Angelica Langley, Berea, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Justin E. Hullet, Lexington, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a minor under 12 years of age, endangering the welfare of a child, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Danielle M. Hayes, Richmond, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Cody Hall, Berea, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with first-degree strangulation.

Dillion John Gonzales, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.