RPD investigating homicide on Patton Ave

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Patton Ave NW.

According to the police department, Patton Ave NW is closed to through traffic from 4th St. NW to 5th St. NW as officers conduct the investigation. Police ask to avoid traveling through this area as officers work as they expect the road to be closed for some time.

Police say they do not believe there is a direct threat to the community regarding this incident.

This remains an ongoing homicide investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

