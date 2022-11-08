RPD: Lamont Place homicide suspect arrested after car chase, shooting at officers

UPDATE (Nov. 8, 2022): A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend's son last year and shooting at police officers during a brief car chase through Rochester, was sentenced last week to 20 years to life in state prison.

Nicholas DeLeon, now 37, in September pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Christian Santiago, 19, inside his home on Lamont Place on Oct. 20, 2021, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

One day after the slaying, DeLeon was attempting to evade police when - as a passenger in a car - he fired several shots at police officers during a brief chase. No one was injured during that incident.

“Christian Santiago’s mother watched as her boyfriend, Nicholas DeLeon, repeatedly shot and ultimately killed him,” said Assistant District Attorney Jessica Wagner, who prosecuted the case. “It is my hope that (Thursday's) sentence allows for the family to begin their healing and provides some justice for the loss of the innocent life of their loved one.”

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 21, 2021): A homicide suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after a brief car chase in northeast Rochester where the man fired two shots at two police officers, interim Police Chief David Smith reported.

One of the two tactical officers fired once in return, Smith said. No one was struck or injured during the Avenue D incident. The man, 36-year-old Nicholas DeLeon, is a suspect in Wednesday's Lamont Place slaying, Smith said.

DeLeon was a passenger in a car driven by a family member when officers tried to stop the vehicle on Avenue D, near North Clinton Avenue, Smith said. A short chase ensued and DeLeon allegedly discarded the 9mm handgun, which loaded and defaced. It was recovered by police.

It doesn't appear either vehicle was struck, Smith added. Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Rochester police closed down much of Avenue D between Joseph and North Clinton avenues Thursday afternoon after a short car chase ensued where a man suspected of murder fired two shots at two tactical officers. One officer returned fire, police said. No one was injured.

Capt. Frank Umbrino said DeLeon would be arraigned Friday morning in Rochester City Court. He said the Lamont Place slaying of Christian Santiago was "domestic-related," adding that the DeLeon was dating Santiago's mother.

DeLeon, who had outstanding warrants for second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, and aggravated harassment, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Santiago.

As a result of the Avenue D incident, DeLeon is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury, Umbrino said.

Smith said he was relieved no one was injured during the incident.

"In a busy neighborhood like that, we are fortunate everyone came out of this unscathed," said Smith, who became interim chief last week after former interim chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan retired. "We do train for such an event. Like years ago in my career when I was an officer, it also happened to me when I was in a vehicle. I can tell you that it's pretty intense, but we do train for it. We do our best to stay level-headed and do what we're trained to do."

There are a number of factors leading to the spike in gun violence and homicides this year, Smith said. He noted that it's also something that's occurring nationwide.

Santiago, 19, was fatally shot in northeast Rochester on Wednesday morning. Lt. Michael Perkowski of the Rochester Police Department said that officers were called to Lamont Place, off Webster Avenue, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found Santiago had been shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after he arrived, Perkowski said.

It appeared that Santiago was involved in some sort of argument moments before he was shot, Perkowski said.

Rochester City School District spokeswoman Marisol Ramos-Lopez said that Santiago was a student at the Franklin Campus on Norton Street, "and that the school community is deeply saddened by his loss."

Grief counselors are on hand at the school for students and staff.

This is the 64th homicide in Rochester in 2021.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300.

The two tactical officers involved will be assigned to administrative duties pending the outcomes of two investigations — internal and criminal, Smith said. This is standard RPD procedure.

