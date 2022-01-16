🌱 RPD Limits Animal Calls + Tudor House Donates $25K To Clinic

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Nicole Fallon-Peek, your host of the Roanoke Daily.

Due to an ongoing staffing shortage, the Roanoke Police Department is limiting which animal-related calls it will respond to. The department's Animal Protection and Services Unit will no longer respond to calls involving stray animals, wildlife on residents' property, or animals that have been safely captured. However, officials will continue to assist the animals most in need of services, including those that are sick, injured, or in immediate danger. (WSLS 10) A local nonprofit is teaming up with a free clinic to increase access to mental health care in the Roanoke Valley. Tudor House recently made a $25,000 donation to the Bradley Free Clinic for the development of its new behavioral services wing, expected to open sometime this spring. (WSLS 10) The City Of Roanoke is reminding residents of Virginia's recently-launched mortgage relief program, available to those financially impacted by the ongoing pandemic. The state has received over $258 million in funds to support homeowners who are facing housing instability or any other COVID-related financial hardships. Applications are currently open and can be completed online or over the phone. (Press Release Desk)

Capital Reception 2022 - Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce (5:30 PM)

Did you know that the award-winning Hulu series "Dopesick" was based on a book by a Roanoke author? In this interview, former Roanoke Times reporter Beth Macy talks about the success and message of "Dopesick." (WSLS 10)

The Roanoke City Council is meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, and is available for live streaming. Citizens can also sign up to speak by filling out the City Council's online form. (Instagram)

Attention, all licensed and soon-to-be-licensed teachers: join Roanoke City Public Schools at the WVPEC teacher job fair on Jan. 29. (Facebook)

