RPD: Off-duty cop kills one, injures another in suspected murder-suicide on Costar Street

An off-duty police officer shot two women − one fatally − before killing herself Monday night in a northwest Rochester home, according to Rochester police.

The name of the officer, a 29-year-old woman, and the name of the department she worked for was not shared by police.

Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department said that emergency responders were called to a residence on Costar Street, near Saratoga Avenue, around 7:20 p.m. after multiple people were shot at the home. According to police, a 29-year-old woman shot two other women before she fatally shot herself.

The apparent murder-suicide marked Rochester's 72nd homicide of 2022.

Who died in shooting on Costar Street in Rochester NY?

Bello on Tuesday morning said that a 27-year-old woman died at the scene and the off-duty officer died at Strong Memorial Hospital shortly after she arrived. The surviving shooting victim, a woman in her 30s who was also taken to Strong, was shot several times in the upper body. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not identify any of the women shot on Costar Street. Bello said their names are being withheld, pending family notifications.

Was anyone arrested in Costar Street shooting?

Bello said that investigating officers determined that the shooting stemmed from a "domestic related altercation." He did not clarify the relationship between the trio. He said on Monday night that there was "no danger to the public."

Because the shooter was a "law enforcement officer in a neighboring jurisdiction," the state Attorney General's Office was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Since 2015, the Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation has been tasked with investigating and, if warranted, prosecuting offenses arising from any incident in which the death of a person is caused by a police officer, whether on or off duty.

Costar Street is a residential road that connects Dewey and North Plymouth avenues and is several blocks south of Jefferson High School and the Edgerton Recreation Center.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The 2022 tally is 72. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

Monday's slaying was not the first murder-suicide involving a police officer in the Rochester region this year. In March, off-duty Rochester Police Department Sgt. Melvin Williams fatally shot Janet Jordan, a 35-year-old 911 dispatcher, inside her Wetmore Park home before he killed himself in his car at a Henrietta park several hours later.

