RPD profits over $100k from asset forfeiture seizures closed in 2021

Aug. 16—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department brought in $107,911 from the sales of property seized in 2021, according to a new report from the Office of the State Auditor.

Statewide, 295 law enforcement agencies reported 6,217 completed forfeitures in 2021 with the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team reporting the second-most seizures in the state, 181, after the Minnesota State Patrol, which reported 1,335 seizures.

In accordance with Minnesota statutes, law enforcement is allowed to seize and sell property related to certain crimes like those involving controlled substance, prostitution or driving under the influence.

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature enacted a new law requiring the total of forfeiture be at least $1,500 for crimes related to controlled substance. This would have negated a May 2021 RPD seizure of $95 in a controlled-substance case.

"While this year's data may be further evidence on why asset forfeiture reform was needed, the effect of the new legislation will not show up in this report," Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha said. "It's too soon to know if the legislation is making a difference."

The majority of seizures from the Southeast Enforcement Team were cash seizures, the largest of which was $119,261. Total net proceeds from seizures were $402,368 for the team, which also included gun and vehicle sales.

This total is not an usual amount seized each year by the team, said the team's commander, Capt. Mike Bromberg.

"This is a windfall due to COVID, due to courts being closed," Bromberg said, who added that while the cases listed were closed in 2021, 74 of those seizures stemmed from cases from 2019 through 2015.

It's hard to get the average of the yearly amount of net proceeds for change from year to year, according to Bromberg, who said for 2022, they've hit about $100,000 in seizures, which won't necessarily translate into sales. In the past, the team has recorded around $200,000 to $250,000 in seizures.

Of the 181 incidents of property seized, 30 were of firearms, ranging from .22 pistols to higher caliber rifles and shotguns. Of the property seized by the team, seven owners received their property back.

In order to seize and ultimately sell property, Bromberg said agencies must prove property was bought with illicit money. Property owners also have 60 days to contest a forfeiture before it will default to ownership by the seizing agency.

"If you had a brand new Cadillac in your driveway but we never saw you drive that, but a Chevy pickup, that's what you made all your deliveries in, that's the only vehicle we can take," Bromberg said. "Unless we can prove the Cadillac was bought with your drug money, but that becomes difficult because county attorneys want to make sure it is 100% drug proceeds that were confiscated or seized."

The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, which is comprised of 14 law enforcement agencies in Southeast Minnesota, doesn't receive all the funding procured through forfeitures, Bromberg said.

"Ten percent goes to the state and I believe it's 20% that goes to the county attorney's office," Bromberg said. "So we're left with the 70%, and we use that to fill in our operational budgets, whether it's buying bulletproof vests, or shields or equipment for operations, that's what it's used for."

If his agency didn't receive the funds from asset forfeiture, Bromberg said that the missing operational money would have to come from tax payers.

"If we didn't seize these criminals' money, a majority would come back and do the same thing when they get out of jail," Bromberg said.

Of the 73 forfeiture incidents reported by RPD in 2021, 37 involved controlled-substance crimes and 46 involved DUIs.

For controlled-substance seizures, 13 were of a vehicle, with four being returned to the owner. The other 24 were cash seizures kept by the department.

All driving under the influence seizures were of vehicles, with 23 of the 46 vehicles seized being returned to the owner.

"Decisions about whether or not to return property is made by the prosecuting authority. There could be a variety of reasons some people get their property back and others don't. For example, a vehicle might have had a lien on it, or there might have been a stipulation agreement where forfeitures be returned upon a particular plea," Amanda Grayson, communications coordinator with the Rochester Police Department, wrote in an email.

The vehicles seized sold for between $100 for a 2008 Dodge Ram and $9,735 for a 2016 Kia Soul. After expenses, the highest net proceeds from a sale were from of a 2014 Toyota Camry that netted the department $6,768. The largest cash seizure was $16,748 in December 2021.

All told, gross sales for the department totaled $127,797 with $19,886 in expenses.

"It's my understanding that forfeiture proceeds are used in a variety of ways. For example, some of the proceeds from drug cases go toward the Police Assisted Recovery program, and some of the proceeds from DUI cases go towards Forensic Mapping Unit equipment," Grayson wrote.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office seized 20 vehicles that were involved in a crime related to DUIs. Of those, 11 were returned to the owner. The remaining vehicles sold for $21,111 with the Sheriff's Office profiting $17,889 after expenses.

The Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

The only other law enforcement agency in Olmsted County that reported asset seizures in 2021 was the Chatfield Police Department, which seized a 1993 Ford F-250 in January 2021 and sold it for $1,695.

The department did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

The type of seizures in the Southeast Minnesota follow the statewide trend with Minnesota law enforcement agencies reporting that vehicles account for 63% of property seized followed by cash at 25%. The majority of criminal activities leading to seizures statewide were DUI and controlled-substance related, with the two accounting for 91% of all forfeitures.

Statewide, agencies reported $10,991,198 in gross sales with net proceeds after expenses being $7,796,865. The amount returned totaled $1,770,728.