RPD responds to shoplifting complaint at Richmond Walmart

Dec. 10—On Dec. 5, Richmond Police Department (RPD) officers were dispatched to Walmart at 820 Eastern Bypass for a shoplifting complaint.

Once on scene, an officer went to the loss prevention office where two witnesses alleged that Mickey Gilley had been removing price tags from cups and placing those price tags on more expensive items.

According to official police documents, the officer on scene observed Gilley removing a tag and placing it on a more expensive item in his cart. He also proceeded to return multiple items.

After completing his shopping, Gilley then went to the self-checkout where witnesses said they were able to remotely observe him scanning entire boxes of Pokémon Cards that were ringing up as $0.50 cups.

Arrest citations state the witnesses warned the responding officer that Gilley had a pair of scissors in his pocket.

The officer proceeded to confront Gilley at the self-checkout and allegedly told the man he was under arrest for shoplifting. At this point, Gilley became defensive and allegedly began to resist arrest.

Official police documentation details a physical struggle between Gilley and the officer.

Gilley allegedly attempted to reach into his pocket after warnings from the officer to stop, but the officer was able to prevent Gilley from fully reaching inside the pocket. After a physical struggle, the officer was able to remove the scissors from Gilley's pocket. Gilley was then advised the officer would use their taser if he did not choose to cooperate. The officer was able to place Gilley in handcuffs.

Gilley was then taken to the store's loss prevention office and read his Miranda Rights, but allegedly stated he did not understand and would not identify himself. Gilley alleged said he did not steal anything and the officer struck him for no reason.

Arrest citations indicated Gilley did eventually identify himself, but denied switching the tags on any of the items and stated that a man named Eric Adams (or Albright) had told him to checkout with the items.

Arrest citations state that loss prevention brought the items Gilley attempted to ring up at the self-checkout and found the items were worth $460.32 and they did have incorrect price tags on them. A witness also found cups on shelves with tags, allegedly, removed from them.

Gilley was transported to the Madison County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) and resisting arrest.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.