RPD: Richmond man shot during dispute over vehicle

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was shot Friday during a domestic dispute over a vehicle.

Tyler Qualls, 31, was found with a non-life threatening injury to his left hip/buttocks area, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division, in a news release. Qualls was transported to Reid Health and later released.

Trevor Allen James, 22, of Richmond has been arrested on a preliminary charge of Level 3 felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the release said. He was booked at the Wayne County Jail with a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.

RPD first-shift patrol officers found the wounded Qualls after responding to the 500 block of South 10th Street. Officers had been called for a person with a gun and learned en route that a person had been shot.

The early investigation indicates that a domestic dispute over a vehicle culminated in an altercation that involved weapons, according to the release. Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence, and they have recovered two guns during their investigation. Witness interviews continued Friday afternoon.

A Level 3 felony conviction carries an advisory sentence of nine years with a sentencing range of three to 16 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

