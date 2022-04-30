RPD searching for bank robbery suspect

Apr. 30—Richmond Police are actively searching for an individual who is said to have robbed the People's Bank and Trust Company on Brandy Lane in Richmond around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to Police Chief Rodney Richardson, this individual walked into the bank and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then left the bank with the money and walked away. He was not armed with any weapon and no one was harmed on the scene.

The suspect is said to be driving an older model silver SUV-type vehicle which appears to resemble a Ford Escape.

He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If anyone knows the suspect or has any information, please call 911 or email the police at detective@richmond.ky.us.